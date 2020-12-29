Southampton held to next successive stalemate as West Ham receive stage

Southampton recorded their next successive goalless draw in a cagey match against West Ham at St Mary’s.

aving previously slipped out of the European places adhering to a hard-fought draw at Fulham on Boxing Working day, Southampton were being unable to bounce again in the absence of supervisor Ralph Hasenhuttl, who is in self-isolation immediately after a member of his family examined optimistic for Covid-19.

David Moyes introduced on Mentioned Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio in the 2nd fifty percent in an try to obtain a way through the house defence, but in spite of some late stress they were not able to make the breakthrough.

The consequence leaves the Saints in ninth but level on details with fifth-positioned Aston Villa.

Southampton started the game on the front foot, pushing West Ham again inside of their very own box.

Danny Ings practically made the great begin on his return to the commencing line-up adhering to harm, weaving his way previous two defenders in the box right before placing the ball past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, only for the linesman to raise the offside flag.

Shortly just after there was a second of problem for Saints when Che Adams went down in the penalty spot following becoming accidentally kicked in the head by Craig Dawson, who was trying a volley. Regardless of the weighty get hold of, the match was allowed to go on devoid of a head personal injury evaluation.

Ryan Fredericks forced Alex McCarthy into his first serious save of the activity in the 42nd moment when he headed down a cross at the far post, but the goalkeeper was capable to obtain from the slim angle.

In the second 50 percent, the in-variety Theo Walcott came closest to breaking the deadlock in the 62nd moment when he fired in a dipping travel from outside the area, forcing Fabianski into an awkward help save following the ball bounced ideal in entrance of him.

Both sides relished periods of possession but neither was in a position to capitalise or make numerous obvious-minimize prospects.

Tomas Soucek did have a good possibility to place the Hammers in entrance when he discovered himself unmarked at the far put up from a no cost-kick and managed to get his header into the floor and on concentrate on, but McCarthy was equivalent to the effort and hard work.

Benrahma then nearly sealed all a few details for the people in the 85th minute, but McCarthy made a excellent near-assortment conserve to deny the substitute.

