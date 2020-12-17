Southampton draw Reaction, Saliba would like to leave, Ozil established to Continue to be earlier January window

GUNNERS IN Red FRIGHT DISTRICT

Arsenal have more crimson cards than plans and factors considering the fact that their final Premier League gain almost two months ago.

Gabriel Magalhaes became the latest Gunner to be dismissed on Wednesday, buying up two yellow playing cards for clumsy challenges in the 1-1 attract with Southampton.

It was the 3rd red card Arsenal have picked up in six video games.

And the Gunners are also without having a gain in that time too, with their last victory coming against Manchester United at the start of November.

That was 45 times in the past, and Arsenal’s record given that makes for dire looking through.

The Gunners started with a 3- defeat to Aston Villa prior to drawing – at Leeds.

They ended up then beaten 2-1 by Wolves and followed that with a 2- derby defeat to Spurs.

Burnley became the newest side to beat Arsenal in a 1- acquire on Sunday.

And Southampton’s Emirates attract observed the Gunners flop yet again.