Soumitra Chatterjee’s Health Turns Really Critical

The Bengali thespian Soumitra Chatterjee’s health is an issue of grave concern because of his supporters. The celebrity had tested positive for coronavirus about October 6 and was rushed to a hospital at Kolkata. While last week that he tested his supporters heaved a sigh of relief, so we finally hear that the celebrity health has become crucial.

Based on a report at a day, the celebrity isn’t responding to therapy and his platelet count has fallen. A hospital spokesman talked to some shared and daily inputs concerning the celebrity’s health. Said he,”About the 20th day of hospitalisation and 17th day of ICU care, the understanding of this octogenarian isn’t improving despite all of our attempts. Instead it’s gone .” He added,”His platelet count is small on the side along with his haemoglobin has gone right down. We’ve started transfusion, we’re adjusting the platelet count. We’re trying definitive treatment to finish Covid encephalopathy that’s the crux of thing.”

The spokesman also said their neuro plank had discussed committing the 85-year old celebrity an invasive airway assistance after speaking with his loved ones. As a consequence of his prolonged ICU stay and high tech assistance, there are opportunities of secondary complications due to his age and comorbidities. Here is praying for your celebrity’s rapid healing.