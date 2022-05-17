Sophie Turner Net Worth: Early Life, Career, Personal Life, Awards, and Many More You Need to Know

Sophie Turner is only 25 years old, but she has already had roles in two famous franchises. Sophie is raking in the cash thanks to her roles in Game of Thrones and X-Men. But how much wealth has she amassed during her time in the spotlight? Continue reading to learn more about Sophie’s net worth and where it comes from.

It’s no surprise that her significant part in Game of Thrones paid well, especially in the later seasons. Sophie earned $175,000 each episode in the final season of the show, according to Indie Wire in 2019. This is much less than some of her costars, such as Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington, who are said to be paid $500,000 per episode. Harper’s Bazaar had an interview with him.

Sophie noted in March 2019 that the wage disparity is “a little complicated,” saying that Kit had a bigger plot in the eighth season of the show. “He had something ridiculous like 70-night shoots for the last season, and I didn’t have that many,” she explained. “You know what… you keep that money,” I said.

Sophie Turner’s net worth is unknown.

Sophie Turner (née Sophie Jonas) is an English actress with an estimated net worth of $8 million. Turner is best recognized for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” She appeared in 59 episodes of the show from its premiere in 2011 to its conclusion in 2019. Sophie played Jean Grey in the films “X-Men: Apocalypse” (2016) and “Dark Phoenix” (2019), and she will star in the Quibi series “Survive” in 2020. She also appears in the music videos “Sucker” (2019) and “What a Man Gotta Do” (2020) by the Jonas Brothers, as well as Bastille’s “Oblivion” (2014).

Early Years

Sophie Turner was born Sophie Belinda Turner in Northampton, England, on February 21, 1996. Her mother Sally (a former nursery school teacher), father Andrew (a pallet distribution company employee), and elder brothers James and Will raised her in Chesterton, Warwickshire. Sophie had a twin brother who died before she was born. Turner described the tragedy as follows: “My mother had a miscarriage, and my twin died while I was still alive.

That had an impact on me because I always felt like something was missing. I have two older brothers who are close in age, and I’ve always felt that I needed or should have had someone there for me. There’s a sense of loss there, which I’ve exploited to elicit emotions onscreen.” Sophie went to Warwick Prep School and The King’s High School for Girls, and she had a tutor on set until she was 16 when she joined the cast of “Game of Thrones.” Turner joined the Playbox Theatre Company when he was barely three years old.

Career

Turner was cast as Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones” in 2009, and the show launched in April 2011. “Game of Thrones” went on to become one of the most popular shows on television, with a viewership that grew from 2.2 million viewers in the premiere to 19.3 million in the series finale. Sansa has placed #4 on “Rolling Stone” and “TheWrap” lists of the finest “Game of Thrones” characters of 2016. After season one of “Game of Thrones,” Sophie and her family adopted the dog who played her character’s dire wolf.

Turner made her feature film debut in 2013 with “Another Me,” and she also participated in the TV drama “The Thirteenth Tale” the same year. She starred in the 2015 film “Barely Lethal” and the 2016 film “X-Men: Apocalypse,” which grossed $543.9 million at the box office. She narrated the Cassandra Clare audiobook “City of Heavenly Fire” in 2014. Sophie resumed her role as Jean Grey in the $252.4 million-grossing “Dark Phoenix” in 2019.

Turner starred in the revenge thriller “Heavy” in 2019 and played the title part in the film “Josie” in 2018. She also starred in the science-fiction picture “Time Freak” in 2018. In 2020, she starred in the streaming series “Survive” as a plane crash survivor and as Westley in “Home Movie: The Princess Bride,” a film filmed amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the actors filming their roles on their phones while secluded at home.

Sophie was hired as the daughter of novelist Michael Peterson (who was convicted of murder in the 2001 death of his wife, Kathleen) on the HBO Max real crime series “The Staircase” in June 2021, and she joined the cast of the animated HBO Max series “The Prince” in November 2020.

Private Life

Sophie started dating musician Joe Jonas in 2016, and the two got engaged in October 2017. Turner legally changed her last name after the wedding, which took place in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. On June 29, 2019, the couple married again in Paris, and their daughter Willa was born on July 22, 2020. Sophie was the inspiration for the Jonas Brothers’ song “Hesitate,” which appears on their 2019 album “Happiness Begins.”

Turner battled depression throughout her tenure on the show “”It just started to go south I think when I started to enter puberty, and truly puberty, at like 17,” she said on Dr. Phil’s podcast, “Phil in the Blanks,” in 2019. My metabolism was drastically dropping, and I was gaining weight. Then there was the whole social media thing, and that’s when it hit me.” Sophie mentioned that she was taking medication and therapy at CAST Centers (dubbed “the nation’s premier mental health and addiction treatment center”), and that she was taking a break from acting to “work on [her] mental health” at the time of the interview.

Nominations and Awards

Turner was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019, and the cast was honored with a Merit – Honorary Award at the 2020 CinEuphoria Awards and a Best TV Ensemble award at the 2019 IGN Summer Movie Awards.

Sophie got a “Glamour” Award for Best UK TV Actress (2016) and an EWwy Award for Best Supporting Actress, Drama for her work in “Game of Thrones,” which earned the cast seven Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. She was also nominated for the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films (2019) and the Young Artist Awards for the series (2013).