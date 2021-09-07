Sony will offer free Horizon Forbidden West upgrade to PS5 after widespread criticism

According to the latest news, Sony is planning to offer a free Horizon Forbidden West upgrade from PS4 to PS5. Considering the company’s past stance on the matter, this U turn came following widespread criticism after Sony announced there would be no upgrade path for Horizon Forbidden West PS4 players despite an original promise of a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said “It’s abundantly clear that the offerings we confirmed in our pre-order kickoff missed the mark. While the pandemic’s profound impact pushed Forbidden West out of the launch window we initially envisioned, we will stand by our offer: Players who purchase Horizon Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.”

Initially, Sony y planned to force PS4 players of Horizon Forbidden West to purchase the $79.99 Digital Deluxe edition or $199.99 Collector’s edition or $259.99 Regalla edition to get access to both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Now, following the criticism, Sony is has promised a $10 digital upgrade option for both digital and physical versions of PlayStation first party exclusive cross generation titles.