Sony launches wearable air conditioner, Reon Pocket 2 in Japan

The renowned Japan-based company, Sony has launched the latest iteration of its last year’s Reon Pocket wearable air conditioner. The new wearable is named Sony Reon Pocket 2.

As far as the look is concerned, the newly launched gadget resembles the look of its predecessor in terms of design.

According to the company, this time, it has upgraded the wearable with improved internals. As per the company, with these improvements, Sony Reon Pocket 2 has the potential of offering twice the level of heat absorption which means it will be more powerful in terms of cooling.

Sony’s Reon Pocket 2 AC

Sony also said that it has improved the sweat proofing in the new device which will make the gadget more suitable for light workouts. It should be noted that even with this iteration, the device is not completely dust and waterproof.

Last year, Sony used silicon but this time, the company has upgraded it to SUS316L stainless steel for the temperature cooling surface. This will offer more strength to transfer cooler temperatures to the skin. The gadget comes with as many as four temperature levels which can be manually adjusted by the user.

Sony Reon Pocket 2

For Reon Pocket 2, Sony has joined hands with sportswear brands like Le Coq Sportif, Munsingwear, and Descente to produce a range of golf clothing with pockets where the device can be kept. Similarly, in order to make the device usable with regular clothes, Sony has also designed a special neck-strap accessory.

In terms of weights, the Sony Reon Pocket 2 is lightweight. It weighs just 92 grams and measures 54mm x 20mm by 116mm (WHD).

The company has made it available for purchase in Japan. Sony has tagged Sony Reon Pocket 2 with a price tag of 14,850 yen, which is around $138 approximately. As of now, there is no official information regarding its availability in other countries.