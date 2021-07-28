Sony PS5 is the fastest-selling PS console with total sales of more than 10 million units

According to the latest news, Sony has sold more than 10 million PS5 consoles, out of which 2.2 million sales came after April. This means PS5 continues to outpace sales of the PS4. As of now, PS5 is the fastest-selling console in Sony’s history.

Though PS5 is recording a good sales figure, its supply is constrained. Due to the global chip shortage, it is difficult to buy a console now.

Jim Ryan, president, and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said “While PS5 has reached more households faster than any of our previous consoles, we still have a lot of work ahead of us as demand for PS5 continues to outstrip supply. I want gamers to know that while we continue to face unique challenges throughout the world that affect our industry and many others, improving inventory levels remains a top priority for SIE.”

Today, Sony shared some milestones around PS5 launch titles. The company revealed that so far, Spider-Man: Miles Morales has sold more than 6.5 million copies since launch in November while Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has sold more than 1.1 million copies since its launch in June 2021. Returnal has also sold more than 560,000 copies since its launch in April.

It is to be noted that Sony is still sharing console hardware figures but one of its biggest rivals Microsoft has stopped sharing sales figures of Xbox consoles after Xbox One launch. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said “We’re all in on games. The Xbox Series S and X are our fastest selling consoles ever, with more consoles sold life-to-date than any previous generation.”

Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst at Niko Partners, has posted estimates on Twitter indicating 6.5 million units of Xbox Series X / S have been sold. He wrote, “total sell in was 6.5m as of June 30, 2021.” The previous estimate for Xbox One was 5.7 million while for Xbox 360 was 5 million.