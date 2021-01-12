Sony Delays Marvel’s “Morbius” Once more

Having currently pushed it back from early July 2020 to March 19th this calendar year, Sony Photographs has once yet again pushed back the “Morbius” motion picture – this time by 7 months to Oct 8th.

Based mostly on the Marvel Comics title “Morbius the Living Vampire,” Leto stars as Michael Morbius – a scientist struggling from a unusual blood illness who attempts to overcome himself but as a substitute gets to be troubled with a variety of vampirism.

Matt Smith stars as the villain of the piece, Loxias Crown, while Jared Harris performs Morbius’ mentor, Adria Arjona his fiancee, and both Tyrese Gibson and Al Madrigal as FBI brokers looking him down. Daniel Espinosa directs.

