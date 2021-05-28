Sonic has disappointed users constantly throughout the decades. Technically, after decades of disappointment, it is foolish to be optimistic about the announcement of a new Sonic the Hedgehog game but the 30th anniversary reveal has raised some considerable hope and speculation.

As of now, nothing has been shown or leaked bout the new game except a probable pre-rendered clipping that also without bearing a name. Either way, it is now confirmed that it will launch in 2022 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.

The 12 minute long presentation also announced another major game which is Sonic Colours remaster. Sonic Colours remaster will be launched on 7th September for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The company has renamed it as Sonic Colours Ultimate.

Sonic reveals timeline of numerous games for its 30th anniversary

Previously, some of the rumors suggested that Sonic might come out with a compilation of older Sonic games. This rumor has also proved to be correct. Sonic Origins will be released next year. It will include not only the original game but also Sonic 2, Sonic 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.

In the official Olympics game that Sega is publishing, users will be able to play as Sonic. There will be similar cosplay options in Two Point Hospital. Sonic The Fighters will be playable in the upcoming Yakuza spin-off Lost Judgement.

Apart from these, there were lots of other announcements too such as the new Netflix show due next year, a free music concert, etc. In simple words, this is a must watch if you are a Sonic fan.