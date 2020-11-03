Entertainment

Something to remember about the Eve of the Election

November 3, 2020
1 Min Read
Something to Keep in Mind on the Eve of the Election

“Extra’s” Billy Bush closed the series with a phrase about the approaching election, and also the reason why we do not have to fear what is next, irrespective of who wins.

Breaking NEWS  Mandy Moore is expecting a baby boy
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment