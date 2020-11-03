“Extra’s” Billy Bush closed the series with a phrase about the approaching election, and also the reason why we do not have to fear what is next, irrespective of who wins.
Something to remember about the Eve of the Election
November 3, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mary Woods
Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.
Add Comment