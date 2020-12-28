Solskjaer hints Edinson Cavani will get new Person Utd agreement as he promises veteran striker ‘has a handful of a long time remaining in him’

EDINSON CAVANI has moved a step nearer to securing a 2nd season at Manchester United.

Aged Trafford boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on striker Cavani, 33, who has impressed just after joining on a free transfer with a one-year deal.

1

Solskjaer, preparing for Tuesday’s household clash with Wolves, claimed: “At the minute it looks like he has a handful of several years remaining in him.

“He has been a wonderful impact and had a excellent impression. Let us just aim on strengthening all people as effectively but he has a couple of several years left in him.

“He is a meticulous profesional. His practices and almost everything he does reveals you about why he has had the occupation he has experienced.

“He is nevertheless 1 of the fittest players we have bought.”

Though £200,000-a-week Cavani will see his deal run out at the close of the season, United have an choice for a second season and it looks probably they will shift to continue to keep him at the club.

The Uruguayan, who spent seven a long time at Paris Saint-Germain, has scored 4 moments for United but has also amazed with his workrate.

He designed a significant variation when arriving as a 75th-minute substitute in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Leicester and served produce Bruno Fernandes’ objective for United’s second intention.

On arrival at United, Cavani requested for the iconic number 7 shirt as worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

Solskjaer said: “It is the initially point he questioned me – to use the range 7 shirt.

“Obviously we told him about the record of the shirt. We spoke about the background of his career and expertise. I had no doubts that he could handle the number 7 shirt.”

We have very good competitiveness for places and he will probably start out additional video games than he will not get started. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Requested irrespective of whether Cavani is a starter or an impact substitute, Solskjaer extra: “He is surely a starter.

“You never classify a player of that high quality as something else. I have confidence in him. I have confidence in my gamers.

“We have good level of competition for spots and he will most likely commence far more online games than he will not start off.”

⚽ Read our Male United stay blog for the most up-to-date news from Previous Trafford