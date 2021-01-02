Solskjaer ‘excited’ about new Manchester United transfer signing Amad Diallo

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed Manchester United are shut to finishing a deal for Amad Diallo and states he is ‘very excited’ to welcome the teenage winger to Aged Trafford.

The Premier League club agreed a deal worth an preliminary £19million to indication Diallo from Italian club Atalanta in October.

The transfer hinged on Diallo earning a operate permit and Solskjaer thinks the required paperwork has been passed to make it possible for the 18-year-previous to full his transfer to Manchester United.

Speaking right after the 2-1 victory about Aston Villa, Solskjaer claimed: ‘We have experienced all the paperwork, I just can’t see any road blocks. He’s coming.

‘I hope quite quickly he will be with us. I’m pretty enthusiastic about bringing him in. I feel he’s demonstrated a handful of moments his characteristics.

‘Of training course he has to master to enjoy in England, which is a various amount of football. We’ll give him time to create and to convey himself.

‘Apart from that, I’m not genuinely imagining far too a great deal on what we’re going to do with gamers. Of program, we’re often performing long-term.

‘That’s the huge issue. We have targets we will need extensive-phrase for the club.‘

Diallo has made 5 appearances for Atalanta’s to start with-team, scoring on his debut from Udinese in October 2019.

The teen joins a Manchester United crew who are joint-top of the Leading League immediately after their victory above Aston Villa.

Talking soon after the earn, Solskjaer stated: ‘We’ve enhanced. I consider the league and the season is likely to be so limited.

‘We’ve just acquired to continue to keep operating and bettering as a crew. Every time you win a video game you consider a person step even further.

‘You’ve just obtained to accumulate the details. They all depend the similar.’

