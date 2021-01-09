Solskjaer confirms Fosu-Mensah is cost-free to go away Male Utd in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Timothy Fosu-Mensah is no cost to depart Manchester United on a long term offer in the January transfer window.

The 23-12 months-old joined United’s academy from Ajax back again in 2014 but has located typical activity time challenging to occur by at Old Trafford.

Fosu-Mensah begun in the reduction to Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season but has only been afforded a further more two first-group appearances, the two as a substitute in the Champions League.

And Solskjaer has confirmed that the Dutch defender, whose latest deal expires at the conclusion of the period, will be allowed to obtain a new club in January must a suitable offer be tabled.

‘I’m not certain if Timo is going to keep or [if] he’s going to take an option now,‘ Solskjaer explained on Friday.

‘He’s not played sufficient, so of training course he’s been authorized to talk to clubs, with a watch to leaving now in January.

‘It’s challenging when you have obtained superior players, talented players, and you just cannot give them video game time.

‘He’s now at the stage in which he wants to go and enjoy once again.

‘It may well be [at the] close of January, or it could be in the summertime that he finds someplace else. So he’s doing the job hard, Tim, he’s all set for a go for any club that he feels ready for.‘

Solskjaer also exposed that the club are open to gives for defender Marcos Rojo and goalkeeper Sergio Romero in January with neither player earning a single senior overall look for United this time period.

‘Both of them have contracts until eventually the summer season and they are not likely to be prolonged,’ the Norwegian manager explained.

‘We’re seeking for them to come across golf equipment.

‘Marcos has been specified time to go property so he’s nevertheless in Argentina. Sergio has been back again dwelling as effectively to see his family members but he’s back again in England now.

‘They are industry experts, they are performing challenging. They are prepared if they are named in for us. Of system, Marcos would have to journey and quarantine in advance of [he plays for United again].’

