Based on the novel of the same name, Solo Leveling is South Korea’s most popular webtoon series to this date. The series has also found global popularity and is currently on its concluding arc. Solo Leveling is a story of the rise of Sung Jin-Woo from a no-name to the savior of Earth.

Jin Woo is a weak hunter, however, in one of the missions, he acquires the power of the system. This power enables him to rise through the rank and helps him become the strongest hunter in the world. Currently, he is squaring off against Dragon King, the most formidable opponent he has come across. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 176 spoilers, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 176 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Solo Leveling Chapter 175 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 175 recap, Dragon King turns into his dragon form to attack Jin Woo. Both of them trade blows but the situation remains in a stalemate. Jin takes the first advanced step.

Kaisel’s Inclusion

After some back-and-forth action, neither side stands advantageous over the other. Jin decides to get his trump card out and summons Kaisel to launch an attack at the Dragon King. He starts flying and tries to go directly inside the king to damage him from within.

Kaisen aims and attacks the King of Dragons. However, despite the furious attack, he remains unscathed. Knowing that he wasn’t able to damage, Jin decides to take back Kaisel. Dragon King once again uses the Dragon Fear which causes Kaisel to shatter in fear.

Dragon Breath

Jin tries to get as far away from the Dragon King. On the other hand, Dragon King prepares for a fire breath attack which completely burns down the space surrounding Jin. He somewhat survives but the condition of his surroundings isn’t looking good.

He once again summons the dragons commanded by Bellion who try to break the Armor of dragon King using dragon breath. However, just like the previous time, they fail to deal with any significant damage. Jin realizes that he will have to use some unconventional means of fighting to cause any injuries to the formidable enemy standing in front of him.

Power of Darkness

Jin decides to engulf himself in the Armor of darkness and turns into the true form of Ashborn. Dragon King is shocked to see this development since he didn’t imagine this kind of scenario to occur. All this time, he thought Jin was a normal human but that wasn’t the case.

Jin had been living in death for a long time which allowed him to summon this form. He is now a very serious threat to Dragon King and he realizes that. This is why the Dragon King must eliminate Jin at any cost to avoid his death.

Solo Leveling Chapter 176 Spoilers

The raw scans for Solo Leveling chapter 176 spoilers haven’t surfaced on the internet yet. However, considering that there’s no break next week, you can expect the spoilers to drop early. We will see more development in the ongoing fight.

Jin vs Dragon King

Right now, both the creatures have become equal match up. Dragon King had been underestimating Jin but his latest form has put some fear into him. He now understands his situation and how crucial it is to eliminate Jin at this point.

Jin on the other hand is now more powerful than ever. He’s able to bring the power of death directly to Earth which is a scary thought for all his enemies. Using this new power, he now cannot only injure Dragon King but also defeat him. Will he achieve this feat? We will find out in the next chapter.

Solo Leveling Chapter 176 Read Online

To read Solo Leveling Chapter 176 online, you’ll have to subscribe to the TappyToon platform. TappyToon is the official provider of the webtoon for English translations.

Solo Leveling Chapter 176 Release Date and Time

Here is Solo Leveling chapter 176 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, December 2nd

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, December 2nd

India – 0:30 AM, December 2nd

UK – 8:00 PM, December 2nd

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, December 2nd

Will Jin defeat Dragon King? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Solo Leveling updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.