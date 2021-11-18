Solo Leveling Chapter 175 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the novel of the same name, Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series that has found global popularity. It is one of its first kind to have gained a widespread reputation not only in Korea but also in the international space.

Solo Leveling focuses on the story of Sung Jin-Woo a weak hunter who’s on the last spot of the ladder. However, through the power of the system, he rises through the ranks and immediately achieves elite status among the world-class hunters. Solo Leveling tells the tale of Jin-Woo and how he saved humanity from Monarchs. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 175 spoilers, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 174 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 174 recap, the mana looming out of monsters envelopes the planet. The leaders realize that Jin was telling the truth and they should’ve listened to him.

Sending Back Up

The hunters from all across the world are participating in the fight. Their ranks are of no matter, their fight is only for the survival of Earth. Even though they will fight and defeat hundreds of monsters, their end is inevitable because of the unlimited supplies of the monsters.

Back in Japan, Min Chul says that all S rank hunters have been deployed in the USA. Furthermore, Jin-Woo has taken Dragon King to an isolated space to fight. Chul suggests sending E rank hunters as a backup citing that Jin was once an E rank hunter.

Dragon Fear

Outside of his castle, Jin clashes with Dragon King with the help of his shadow soldiers. He succeeds in holding off the King, courtesy of his subordinates. Beru plays a crucial role in taking him down, however, things are far from over.

Dragon King says that he has never been in a situation like this, but he’s finding this amusing. He uses Dragon Fear which causes the Shadow Soldiers to take a step back. Jin realizes the severity of the situation and cancels his summons.

Important Decision

Antares, the Dragon King reveals his true name. He comes to his normal form to communicate a deal. Antares tells him about a proposal by which he would leave the planet quietly. However, for that to happen, he needs to take Earth for himself and help him fight the rulers.

It’s not the Earth or its people that he despises. His real enemies are someone else. Antares proposes Jin join his side, however, Jin refuses. He tells him that he sees how much Dragon King wants to kill him from his eyes. They both resume their fight for one last time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 175 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling chapter 175 spoilers, we haven’t received any news yet. Raw scans are just on the way, so we will learn more about an upcoming chapter in a few days.

Final Hour

Dragon King has proved to be a formidable opponent, forcing Jin to cancel the summon of his shadow soldiers. Now with his subordinates gone, Jin has to fight all alone. However, he isn’t flinching since he’s confident about his abilities.

Antares on the other hand is confident as well. Even earlier, he had a chance to break free but he found Jin to be quite extraordinary. Since he didn’t agree to join with him, he will now fight for the last time with Jin. Their battle will determine the fate of not only Earth but also that of Rulers and Monarchs.

Solo Leveling Chapter 175 Read Online

You can read Solo Leveling Chapter 175 online on TappyToon. For the English translated version, you’ll need to subscribe to the platform to access the chapters.

Solo Leveling Chapter 175 Release Date and Time

Here is Solo Leveling chapter 175 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, November 25th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, November 25th

India – 0:30 AM, November 25th

UK – 8:00 PM, November 25th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, November 25th

Can Jin defeat Antares? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more Solo Leveling updates, make sure to follow us on social media.