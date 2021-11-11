Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series based on Korea. It is one of the first of its genre to gather worldwide popularity and become mainstream media. The webtoon is a direct adaptation of the novel of the same name and it’s currently nearly to its end.

Solo Leveling revolves around a young weak hunter Jin-Woo. After having an unforgettable encounter, Jin obtains the power of the system and uses it to outclass his competitors. He now has a huge responsibility of saving humanity against the rampaging forces of monarchs. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 174 spoilers, recap, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 173 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 173 recap, Dragon King tries to contact the King of Steel however, he’s unable to reach him. He thinks that Monarch of Steel may have betrayed him but later realizes that it must be a scheme by Jin Woo.

Shadow Monarch vs King of Dragons

King of Dragons gets ready to face off with his ultimate opponent Shadow Monarch, also known as Sung Jin-Woo. He starts the attack by breathing a huge fire wave at Jin. Jin gets surprised by the attack and presumably gets engulfed in the flames.

He somehow manages to evade the attack and comes out unscathed. Jin then proceeds to bring out his shadow soldiers to combat with King of Dragons. Elsewhere in China, Zhigang tries to eliminate as many monsters as possible and he senses that the fight between the top two has begun.

Jin’s Strategy

Jin uses his shadow soldiers to direct the attack at King of Dragons. However, he easily deflects them. He assumes that shadow soldiers have already defeated all the troops of Monarch of Steel. After finishing him, Jin came here to fight him.

But King of Dragons believes that this strategy is futile. He has Monarch of Transfiguration with him and they have opened several gates on Earth. Because of these gates, he could summon as many monsters as possible so defeating them is pointless.

Final Fight

Jin decides to cancel the summoning. King of Dragons thinks that Jin has decided to back out considering the overwhelming strength of his army. However, unbeknownst to him, Jin uses the Rune Stone he gathered earlier and uses dragon fear which rattles all the dragons along with Monarch of Transfiguration.

Jin then takes King of Dragons to his castle for the final fight. King of Dragons comments on his castle and tells him it’s not fitting for someone like him. They both prepare themselves for the last fight which would decide the fate of Earth.

Solo Leveling Chapter 174 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling chapter 174 spoilers, the raw scan hasn’t come out yet. Hopefully, we will learn more about the upcoming chapter as its release date gets closer. For the time being, let’s discuss events that may transpire in the upcoming chapter.

Power of Monarchs

Jin used a calculative strategy to drag King of Dragons to his ground. However, his opponent isn’t a pushover and he is well aware of that. Jin has also earned some respect from the Dragon Monarch because of his earlier antics.

These two were destined to battle and now their fight will determine the direction in which Earth will go. If Jin wins, Earth will remain safe and everyone will live. However, if he loses, many people on the planet will die. The stakes are high and Jin will do his absolute best to prevent the calamity.

Solo Leveling Chapter 174 Read Online

Solo Leveling Chapter 174 is available to read online on TappyToon for the English translated version. You’ll need to subscribe to their platform to read all the chapters.

Solo Leveling Chapter 174 Release Date

Here is Solo Leveling chapter 174 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, November 18th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, November 18th

India – 0:30 AM, November 18th

UK – 8:00 PM, November 18th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, November 18th

