Based on the novel of the same name, Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series currently on its 2nd season. It features the story of Sung Jin-Woo, a weak hunter who acquires the power of the system to rise through the ranks.

Right now, the series is on its final saga. The huge war that will engulf entire humanity is about to happen. It’s up to Jin Woo and his shadow soldiers to safeguard the Earthlings from these external threats and ensure that humanity lives to see another day. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 170 spoilers, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 170 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Solo Leveling Chapter 169 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 169 recap, Jin-Woo holds a meeting inviting all global leaders. He informs them about the upcoming calamity which leaves them rattled. Some of them doubt Jin Woo’s words and ask him to present proof.

Don’t Go Near Gates

Jin-Woo opens few gates to demonstrate what the upcoming enemies will be capable of. Some of the representatives accuse Jin-Woo of being colluding with the enemies. He requests everyone to get as far as away from the gates.

Back to the training grounds, Beru presents a huge mansion they built for Jin-Woo to stay. Jin asks Bellion what would happen to the army if he were to perish. He replies that all soldiers will cease to exist in case Jin stops breathing.

Deception

Jay Miles from Canada questions Jin and so do many other hunters. Jin decides to go to China. He gets greeted by Liu Zhigang who shows him the gate that appeared in front of the airport. He also brings out thousands of elite hunters gathered around.

Jin then brings out all his shadow soldiers. Bellion tells Jin that he doesn’t sense any presence of an enemy within any of the gates. Jin believes that King of Dragon deceived him. He must be looking to launch an attack from the farthest gate.

Appearance of Enemy

The people in Canada outside of gather even after Jin’s warning. A demonic beast comes out of the gate and asks Miles if he’s the king of this place. He tells him that he’s the king thinking that Jin used the ability to communicate with beasts to open the gates.

Jin contacts Adam who is in Canada. He asks him to get away from the get as soon as possible since he understands the danger. One of Jin’s shadows comes to teleport Adam back to safety. However, it’s too late as the enemy appears right in front of him.

Solo Leveling Chapter 170 Spoilers

In Solo Leveling chapter 170 spoilers, Jin-Woo will try to get Adam back to safety and probably confront the King of Dragons. Just as he anticipated, the enemy chose the country Canada because it was farthest from the hunter.

Jin vs King of Dragons

We might very well see the face-off between Jin and King of Dragons in the upcoming next. Now that he knows the enemy’s position, he will be able to reach there and fight him head-on. However, it’s going to be an intriguing battle.

As Jin has emphasized, their numbers are too low compared to their counterparts. Hence it won’t be an easy job dealing with them. They need support from every hunter from across the world to do their best if they want Earth to survive.

Solo Leveling Chapter 170 Read Online

For Solo Leveling chapter 170 English translated chapter, you can read it on TappyToon. You’ll need to subscribe to access all the chapters.

Solo Leveling Chapter 170 Release Date and Time

Here is the Solo Leveling chapter 170 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, October 21 st

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, October 21st

India – 0:30 AM, October 21st

UK – 8:00 PM, October 22st

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, October 21st

Can Jin win against King of Dragons? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.