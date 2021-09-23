Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series based on a novel of the same name. It is a highly popular series of its genre and is currently on its 2nd season. Solo Leveling revolves around Jin-Woo, the protagonist of the story who awakens the power of the “System”.

Right now, the series is in its last arc. Earth is about to face its biggest calamity in the form of war between Monarch and Rulers. King of Dragons is about to attack the planet and it’s up to Jin-Woo to stop his embark. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 169 spoilers, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 169 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Solo Leveling Chapter 168 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 168 recap, Beru finally gets defeated after a long struggle. However, he still asks Jin to give him a chance. Jin asks him the reason for it and he says he wants to become his right-hand man. Jin assures him he can take the position of left-hand man.

Story from Past

The others also request fighting with Bellion. However, Jin declines their request and asks them to rally behind him. The soldiers from Bellion army create a home in the sky for their stay. Bellion asks Jin why he’s not taking his soldiers in. Jin says that he wants them to breathe.

Jin asks Bellion about his relationship with the previous King of Death, Ashford. He says that he was born from the tree and was the first servant of Ashford. And since he always trusted every word of his master, he decided to assist Jin. Bellion starts telling the story of Ashford and how everything came to fruition.

Pending Tension

After learning about 8 gates opening and Dragon King’s arrival, Jin becomes a bit worried. He returns home and cooks for his mother and sister. He still doesn’t know whether he will be able to protect the civilians in the upcoming battle.

An uninvited guest visits him and asks for a talk. They take a stroll in the park and he asks Jin why he saved his life. Jin replies that he didn’t look like he was going to use him. Furthermore, Jin requests him to take care of his family if anything happens to him.

Final Hour

Jin-Woo visits Jin-Chul. He asks him to trust what he’s about to show. Jin transfer the memories of Ashford and what’s about to happen. Jin-Chul gets flabbergasted and immediately asks for the gathering of all countries.

The 8 gates have opened in the world and enemies will be coming out of them. Chul holds a meeting to inform world leaders about the upcoming calamity. Only awakened humans will survive this ordeal if they don’t make any preparation.

Solo Leveling Chapter 169 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Solo Leveling Chapter 169 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling chapter 169 spoilers, we don’t have any information available yet. However, you can expect some crunchy chapters in the next week. After all, the whole world is about to learn of upcoming threats.

Stance of Hunters

As soon as the news will get delivered to everyone, they’ll be in a state of panic. After all, the issue is directly related to their existence. And even the hunters survive, what will be the use of it if other humans are dead?

All hunters will likely put aside their differences and unite for the same cause. It is time that they break the chain of hate and fight together to deal with a common enemy. Will Jin be able to do it? Guess we will find out in the next chapter.

Solo Leveling Chapter 169 Read Online

You can read Solo Leveling chapter 169 online on TappyToon. For English translation, there are unofficial scanlations services available, but we don’t recommend them.

Solo Leveling Chapter 169 Release Date and Time

Here is the Solo Leveling chapter 169 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, September 30th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, September 30th

India – 0:30 AM, September 30th

UK – 8:00 PM, September 30th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, September 30th

Can Jin deal with Dragon King? Let us know your thoughts down below. For more Solo Leveling updates, make sure to follow us on social media.