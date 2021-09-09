Solo Leveling Chapter 167 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Based on the novel of the same name, Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series currently on its 2nd season. It is a fantasy series that takes place in a world filled with monsters and hunters. Hunters are humans who’ve awoken superhuman abilities to fight off the monsters.

Among the hunters, there’s Jin-Woo, the series’ protagonist. Jin starts from the bottom but with the power of the “System”, it doesn’t take long for him to become a top hunter in the world. The story is currently in its last phase. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 167 spoilers, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 166 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 166 recap, Jin’s dad begins to explain the rules of the gate. He says that he was caught in a rift for endless time. The Rulers lent him their strength to stop the monarchs and especially deal with Shadow Monarch.

Emissary of Rulers

His father watched him from afar and was never able to fulfill his goal. After some thinking, the brightest Fragment of Light changed the plans and asked his father to protect Jin. It was a huge gamble but it was the only way he could stop Dragon King.

Jin asks his father whether he missed him and his family. He says he did but he’s happy to now have finally met him. He doesn’t have much time left and his body begins to dissolve. With a smile on his face, Jin’s father disappears.

Temporary Peace

Jin’s mother tells his daughter that the enemy threat has disappeared. Now they can move out in a safe. With an agonic voice, Jin warns all the monarchs that he will get back at them. The rescue operation begins for all the hunters and civilians that got injured in the incident.

All the monsters stopped moving with only their traces remaining. It was just a little prelude and a huge thing was about to come. But still, it was a temporary peace where everyone could get their thoughts together.

Final Threat

Min-Chul watches and assesses that the current threat is over. He remembers the time when Jin said he will take revenge on White Walker for killing the former president. The three Monarchs that attacked the city were identified as Demonic Beast.

The true calamity was about to happen after few days. All the prominent hunters around the world gathered in Seoul to fight monsters that will come out of the gate. The gate opens and a huge shadow army comes out of it.

Solo Leveling Chapter 167 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling chapter 167 spoilers, we don’t have any information available yet. The raw scans will take some time to come out. However, you can expect the leaks few days before the official release of the chapter.

The Shadow Army

The arrival of the Shadow Army has put Jin into perplexed mode. Are they allies? Or potential enemies? Nobody knows. Or maybe it’s the army of Dragon King as everyone was talking about. In any case, it looks like all elite hunters from the world will be in action.

On the other hand, it seems like Rulers will also make the move. They don’t want Earth to become a playground for Monarch. We may see their arrival pretty soon in the story.

Solo Leveling Chapter 167 Read Online

Solo Leveling Chapter 167 is available to read online on TappyToon for English translation. However, you’ll need to subscribe to the platform.

Solo Leveling Chapter 167 Release Date and Time

Here is Solo Leveling chapter 167 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, September 16th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, September 16th

India – 0:30 AM, September 16th

UK – 8:00 PM, September 16th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, September 16th

What is the goal of this shadow army? Let us know what you think in the comments. For more Solo Leveling updates, make sure to follow us on social media.