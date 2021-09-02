Based on the light novel of the same name, Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series currently on its second season. The series has found global popularity through its art and amazing story. It features a plot where humans with special abilities are called hunters and they hunt down monsters coming out of the gate.

The protagonist Jin-Woo is one of the hunters who rises to prominence after acquiring the power of the system. He makes himself familiar with the global events to come and becomes stronger to defend Earth against evil forces. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 166 spoilers, recap, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 166 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Solo Leveling Chapter 165 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 165 recap, The Frost Monarch feels the terror and power gap between him and Jin. His body is shaken up and he can’t move an inch. Jin uses his ability to scout the entire Earth and locate Beast Monarch.

Pursuit of Beast

While his attention is away on locating Beast Monarch, the Frost Monarch tries to sneak attack him. However, Jin easily blocks it and says he will leave him for the last. He finally locates Beast Monarch and makes his move.

On the other hand, Beast Monarch regrets spending too much time talking to Frost Monarch. He says he’s going to go on hiding and wait for King of Dragons. However, his plans come to fail as Jin immediately arrives at his hideout.

5 Strikes

Beast Monarch gets down on his knees just by Jin’s presence. He comments that he doesn’t have any strength to fight his opponent. Beast asks for forgiveness from Jin and proposes to join his aid when King of Dragon arrives.

Jin agrees to his proposal but there’s a condition. Beast Monarch struck five strikes to Jin beforehand. So he wants to strike Beast Monarch 5 times. If he survives all five of them, he will live. Beast realizes he has no other choice to fight but gets finished off in 4th strike.

Jin’s Father

While Jin is away, Igris chases down Frost Monarch. Jin arrives through the portal and informs Frost Monarch about his comrade’s death. Frost is shocked upon hearing this as he only took few minutes to finish him off.

Jin then proceeds to kill Frost Monarch. In an alley, we see Jin’s father sitting down with blood gushing out of his body. He is relieved that he was able to save Jin. His son comes to him and asks him if he was going to go away again without explaining anything.

Solo Leveling Chapter 166 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Solo Leveling Chapter 166 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling chapter 166 spoilers, we don’t have any information available at the moment. Since the raw scans haven’t been released yet, the spoilers will take some time to arrive. Meanwhile, let’s talk about another point of discussion.

What is Jin’s Father’s Purpose?

Jin’s father has been shrouded in mystery ever since his first appearance. It was speculated that he might be an evil entity. However, his actions have proved otherwise. It will be interesting to see his ultimate goal by providing all this support to his son.

There’s also speculation that his father may have already known about the power that Jin possesses. From the combat, it seemed like he knew things or two that were about to happen. Was he the one who chose Jin to be Shadow King? Guess we will find out in the next chapter.

Solo Leveling Chapter 166 Read Online

You can read Solo Leveling Chapter 166 online on TappyToon. However, you will need to subscribe to their services to access the chapter.

Solo Leveling Chapter 166 Release Date and Time

Here is Solo Leveling chapter 166 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, September 9th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, September 9th

India – 0:30 AM, September 9th

UK – 8:00 PM, September 9th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, September 9th

What is the purpose of Jin’s father? Let us know what you think down below. For more Solo Leveling content, make sure to follow us on social media.