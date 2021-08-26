Solo Leveling Chapter 165 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series currently on its 2nd season. It is one of the first webtoons that have found popularity on a global scale and continues to expand its fanbase with each release. The center of the story is Sung Jin-Woo who acquires the power of the system.

Solo Leveling is set in the world where gates have appeared that spawn monsters. To fight them off, humans are bestowed with some abilities and these extraordinary humans are called hunters. Jin-Woo is one of the hunters who rises in power with each encounter by using the power of the system. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 165 spoilers, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 164 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 164 recap, the system asks Jin for its deletion. Upon deletion, all the limits placed on Jin-Woo will be effectively removed. In addition to that Igris and Beru’s power will now see a significant rise.

Fragment of Light

Jin initiates the deletion of the system. Meanwhile, outside, Ice Monarch asks Fragment of Light why he’s trying to protect Jin. He is going to cause huge destruction but still, he’s hellbent on protecting him. With no room for negotiation, Beast and Ice Monarch engage in a fight against Fragment of Light.

Ice Monarch realizes that his opponent is tracking the trajectory of his attacks and evading them. He’s doing the same to Beast Monarch and completely overwhelming the duo. Between the fight, Beast Monarch senses an ominous presence and gets back.

Beast Monarch’s Concern

Beats Monarch sees that Jin is about to get revived. He tells Ice Monarch that he’s halting his attack. The mana surrounding them is crying because of Jin’s presence. Even though he promised to defeat Shadow Monarch, it was only for the human form.

Ice Monarch still tries to convince him to aid, but Beats Monarch wants to retreat. He tells Ice Monarch that he has never experienced the full power of Shadow Monarch, hence he wouldn’t understand. Beast Monarch opens the portal and leaves his friend alone to fight the upcoming enemy.

Jin’s Revival

Beast Monarch prepares to create numerous icicles to attack the whole city. People try to run in the hope of evading. Fragment of Life realizes Ice Monarch’s goal is to destroy the whole city. Just then, Beru comes out of slumber and protects Fragment of Light.

Along with him, Igris also comes forward to confront Ice Monarch. Finally, Jin breaks out of the spell and breaks the ice. He asks if Beast Monarch has fled. Jin comes with newfound power and asserts the authority by proclaiming no one should leave without his permission.

Solo Leveling Chapter 165 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling chapter 165 spoilers, we don’t have any leaks or scans yet. They will release few days before the official release of the chapter. For the time being, let’s discuss the biggest talking point of the upcoming chapter.

What Will Happen to Beast Monarch?

Jin doesn’t like it if someone leaves without his permission. He may try to chase down Beast Monarch across the portal and kill him. As for Ice Monarch, he has no one but to blame himself. She shouldn’t have Interfered with Jin in the first place.

Now that we know about the broader picture, it will be interesting to see people’s reactions to the war to come. The rulers and sovereigns will be pitted against each other and Earth will become a battleground. What will happen to humans?

Solo Leveling Chapter 165 Read Online

You can read Solo Leveling Chapter 165 online on TappyToon. Apart from that, you can find unofficial scanlations but we don’t recommend you read them.

Solo Leveling Chapter 165 Release Date and Time

Here is Solo Leveling chapter 165 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, September 2nd

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, September 2nd

India – 0:30 AM, September 2nd

UK – 8:00 PM, September 2nd

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, September 2nd

What will happen to Beast Monarch? Let us know down below.