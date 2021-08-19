Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series currently on its 2nd season. It is one of South Korea’s most popular comics that has found popularity on a global scale. Solo Leveling’s story takes place in the world of magic where humans awaken with magical abilities.

These people are called hunters and they fight the monsters that appear out of the gate. Jin-Woo, the protagonist of the story is also among those hunters with a unique power at his disposal. He uses that power to rise in the ranks and becomes the strongest hunter on Earth. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 164 spoilers, recap, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 163 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 163 recap, The Shadow Monarch resumes the storytelling of his past. After the death of the Absolute Being, the fragments of light started calling themselves rulers. Sovereigns on the other hand kept on battling them.

Betrayal

Having no other choice, Shadow Monarch decided to side with Sovereigns to fight the common enemy. The battle lasted for too long and Shadow Monarch combined his forces with the army of destruction. However, he became too strong for his good which led to betrayal.

Two of the monarchs stabbed him from the back and nearly annihilated his army. Though he was able to capture one of the monarchs, the other Beast Monarch managed to run away. After the long battle, the rulers came to Shadow Monarch to apologize for everything.

Proposal of Peace

Rulers offered peace and asked for an apology from Shadow Monarch. However, Shadow Monarch couldn’t do it and asked them to kill him as it was for the best. But the rulers simply bowed down to him in the hopes of forgiveness.

Seeing that he couldn’t deal with them, he went in hiding and prepared to take revenge on Beast Monarch. However, when he returned, the King of Dragon didn’t allow him and asked him to join the forces with them. They marked Earth as a place for their recovery and inevitable fight with rulers.

Final Choice

The rulers used a cup of reincarnation to turn back time 10 years and bestowed powers to humans so that they can survive the upcoming war. Furthermore, it was Architect, Shadow Monarch’s subordinate who found Jin-Woo as a vessel for him.

In the end, Shadow Monarch betrayed Architect because of his conflicted thoughts, He was attached to Jin and didn’t want to lose him. Hence he gives him two choices, either stay in the eternal world of joyful memories or return to the real world and fight monarchs. Jin chooses the latter option and goes back to Earth.

Solo Leveling Chapter 164 Spoilers

At the time of writing this, no news regarding Solo Leveling chapter 174 spoilers or leaks has come out. Hopefully, we will find out few days before the official release of the chapter. For the time being, let’s discuss the biggest talking point of the next chapter.

Can Jin Survive The Upcoming Battle

The upcoming battle between monarchs and rulers will put the entire planet into a state of frenzy. Since Jin has decided to side with rulers, he will have to clash with all the sovereigns. The portal above Seoul is about to open as well and the monsters coming out of it will pose another danger. Will Jin survive through all of this? We will find out next chapter.

Solo Leveling Chapter 164 Read Online

Solo Leveling Chapter 164 is available to read online on TappyToon. You can also access other unofficial scanlations but we don’t recommend them.

Solo Leveling Chapter 164 Release Date and Time

Here is Solo Leveling chapter 164 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, August 25th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, August 25th

India – 0:30 AM, August 25th

UK – 8:00 PM, August 25th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, August 25th

