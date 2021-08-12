Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series currently on its 2nd season. The protagonist of the story is Sun Jin-Woo, a weak hunter who through the turn of events, acquires the power of Shadow Monarch. He goes through a lot of physical changes and becomes one of the strongest hunters in the world.

The story is set in a world filled with dungeons that house several monsters. It is the hunter’s job to subdue them so that they pose no harm to humanity. Jin-Woo is among those hunters and with rapid development in his strength, he conquers many dungeons. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 163 spoilers, recap, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 162 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 162 recap, The king of Dead introduces himself to Jin. He tells him that he can obtain everything he desires in this world. Furthermore, this world was created by Jin himself, not him. It is the territory of Death King and it was made by combining the desires of Jin.

Talk With Death King

The King of Dead takes various forms of people from Jin’s life to communicate with him. He has been watching Jin for a long time and he’s an embodiment of him. As long as he’s in this territory, he can do anything.

He can have the power to create and destroy everything. The King of Dead tells him that he is a shadow monarch who rules over death. Jin asks him why he was chosen for this role. The shadow monarch decides to show him the true beginning of things.

Real Shadow Monarch

Jin is still frozen in the ice. Beast Monarch thinks he’s dead while Thomas doesn’t see any presence coming from Jin. The snipers get ready to shoot at Beast Monarch, however, the ice starts breaking. Other two monarchs panic as they fear the real shadow monarch will awaken.

Beast Monarch tries to stop the awakening but Jin’s father comes and intercepts. He says nobody will touch Jin. Meanwhile, Shadow King begins to tell the story from the past.

The Ultimate Being

Shadow King explains how Absolute Being created Emissaries of God and 8 sovereigns who would often fight against each other. To Absolute Being, it was just a form of entertainment so he didn’t care about bloodshed.

The Emissaries rebelled and attacked Absolute Being. The Shadow King was the only one who took sides with Absolute Being and used the power of summoning to defeat the enemies. However, it was too late as the Absolute Being already died.

Solo Leveling Chapter 163 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling chapter 163 spoilers, the raw scans haven’t come out yet. If there’s no break next week, we may see the spoilers early. For the time being, let’s discuss the biggest talking point from the upcoming chapter.

What Will Happen To Jin?

Beast Monarch commented that true Shadow Monarch may awaken. Going by the hypothesis, it seems like Jin may go through revival. Since the original shadow monarch rules over death, he might have the ability to do so. We will also see some more action from Jin’s father as he has come to his son’s rescue.

Solo Leveling Chapter 163 Read Online

Solo Leveling Chapter 163 is available to read online on TappyToon with English translation. If you want early scans, you can scramble through various scanlations, though, we don’t recommend them.

Solo Leveling Chapter 164 Release Date and Time

Here is Solo Leveling chapter 164 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, August 18th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, August 18th

India – 0:30 AM, August 18th

UK – 8:00 PM, August 18th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, August 18th

Will Jin get revived? Let us know what you think down below. For more Solo Leveling updates, make sure to follow us on social media.