Solo Leveling Chapter 162 Spoilers, Recap, Release Date, and Time

Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series currently in its second season. It is the most popular webtoon series around the globe. Solo Leveling’s story is set in a world where humans with awakened powers are called hunters and they hunt the monsters that come out of the gate.

The protagonist of the story is Sun Jin-Woo, a seemingly weak hunter at first who becomes stronger after acquiring the power of the system. With each encounter with the enemy, Jin-Woo gains immense strength and rises in both popularity and strength. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 162 spoilers, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 161 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 161 recap, Jin-Woo still believes that being stabbed by Beast Monarch won’t hurt him since his level has increased. Ice Monarch stabs him from the front and asks him to heal himself. However, Jin-Woo is unable to do so.

Jin-Woo’s Death

Ice Monarch goes on to reveal that when the big gate opens, their army will invade the world. They will kill all human beings on Earth and he will especially take care of residents of Korea. Ice Monarch keeps freezing him slowly until his HP reaches 0, the system message reads “Player has died.”

Since Jin had the Black Heart in his possession, he gets an unknown skill. This passive skill called Unknown gets activated. When Jin wakes up, he finds himself in the hospital, not remembering what happened to him after getting stabbed.

Back in Time

Jin gets greeted by Jin-Chul and he calls him chairman. However, Jin-Chul says that he’s just a chief inspector of the surveillance team. Furthermore, he wants to talk about moving statues. Jin finally realizes that he has come back to the past.

He returned right after he barely survived in the double dungeon incident and this was where he got the power of the system in the first place. Jin checks his skills and all of them are the same as before he died. He realizes that he will need to start from scratch and rebuild his army.

King of Death

In Solo Leveling chapter 161 recap, Jin takes the hunter exam and passes as an S-ranked one. Furthermore, he visits the chairman and asks him to let him raid Jeju Island alone. The chairman denies it at first but after seeing Jin’s aura, he complies.

After this, Jin goes on to repeat the same sequence as he did in his previous life. He gathers the army of soldiers at his disposal. However, he still believes that this is all illusion and calls out the one who’s causing it. A shadowy figure appears and Jin asks it whether it’s King of the Dead.

Solo Leveling Chapter 162 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling chapter 162 spoilers, we don’t have any information available yet. However, since there’s no news of break for next week, you can expect them to come out pretty early. For the time being, let’s discuss the most talked about topic in Solo Leveling.

Who is King of the Dead?

At the end of the chapter, a new figure appeared that could be Shadow King. It seems like it has trapped Jin in the illusion of his past. The biggest question is, what is it trying to achieve by doing so? Is he on Jin’s side or is he his enemy? If he is the Shadow King and power of the system, what could he possibly accomplish by injecting Jin into the web of the past? Hopefully, the next chapter will provide us answer to this question.

Solo Leveling Chapter 162 Read Online

Solo Leveling Chapter 162 is available to read online on TappyToon for English release. You can also read other unofficial scanlated versions but we don’t recommend them.

Solo Leveling Chapter 162 Release Date and Time

Here is Solo Leveling chapter 162 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, August 10th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, August 10th

India – 0:30 AM, August 10th

UK – 8:00 PM, August 10th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, August 10th

What is King of Dead trying to accomplish? Let us know your thoughts down below.