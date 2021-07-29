Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series currently in its second season. It is the most popular webtoon around the world and the first of the many to make its way to the west. Solo Leveling’s plot focuses on Jin-Woo, an awakened hunter who conquers numerous gates with his abilities.

The story is set in a world where humans awaken superhuman abilities to fight off the monsters from the gate. Among those is Jin-Woo, a hunter who gets the power of the system and becomes immensely strong. Solo Leveling follows Jin-Woo and his exploits. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 161 spoilers, release date, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 160 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 160 recap, people from all around the world are watching the battle between Jin-Woo and three monarchs. Lennart sees the scene as if a storm is raging around Jin. Others watching too feel like it’s the end of the world.

Fight Continues

The fight continues with neither side having a clear advantage. Beast Monarch and Ice Monarch battle out the high-ranking shadows of Jin. Meanwhile, Jin is engaged in a fight with Plague Monarch. Jin tells her that the creator told him he will die from the pillar of flame that holds the world. However, it’s only possible if the pillar falls.

Elite Assassins from Fiend Guild are stationed all over the vicinity. Once they receive the signal, they will shoot at the enemy. However, considering the strength of the enemy, they know they won’t succeed. Their leader fears that they may die.

Unparalleled Strength

All guild members who had gathered for evacuation couldn’t do anything. They certainly understood the level of strength between them and the ones fighting. As the battle progresses, it nears its ending. Plague Monarch unleashes her poison over Jin, however, he repels it because of his skill.

She gets close to Jin to finish him off, however, he uses his authority to suppress her down. Using his skill in mutilation, he rips Plague Monarch into pieces. She dies and just like that one of the 9 monarchs from this world perishes.

End of Jin

Ice Monarch is baffled upon seeing this sight. He believes that they will once again fear the wrath of the strongest monarch. But Beast Monarch still thinks that they can win since Jin is extremely exhausted. Jin tries to call back Beru who is held by Beast Monarch, but he fails.

Ice Monarch realizes that he needs to take care of Jin’s shadows first. He goes straight to Jin but he vanishes and tries to slash him from behind. The fight keeps on getting intense and once again Jin gets behind, waiting to finish him off. But this time, Beast Monarch catches him off guard and pierces his body with claws.

Solo Leveling Chapter 161 Spoilers – Is Jin-Woo Dead?

Solo Leveling Chapter 161 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling chapter 161 spoilers, the story will follow the events from its light novel. The next chapter will likely provide us the conclusion to the ongoing battle. The biggest topic of discussion will be Jin-Woo’s state.

Is Jin-Woo Dead?

It seems like Jin will die from this battle. He is extremely exhausted as told by Beast Monarch. Most of his high-ranking shadows are also down. However, it’s far from over for him. Even if he dies, he may get revived again. It will be interesting to see how the events play out in the next chapter.

Solo Leveling Chapter 161 Read Online

Read Solo Leveling Chapter 161 online on TappyToon for English translated version. You can also find some unofficial scanlated versions but we don’t recommend them.

Solo Leveling Chapter 161 Release Date and Time

Here is Solo Leveling chapter 161 release date and time.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, August 3rd

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, August 3rd

India – 0:30 AM, August 3rd

UK – 8:00 PM, August 3rd

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, August 3rd

