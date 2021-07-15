Solo Leveling is an ongoing webtoon series based on the novel of the same name written by Chugong. It is set in a world where humans awaken as hunters and obtain superpowers. The world of Solo Leveling crawls with monsters that appear from gates and it’s up to hunters to subdue them.

Among these is our protagonist Jin-Woo who gains the power of the system. With the help of the system, Jin-Woo foresees rapid growth in his strength and immediately becomes one of the strongest hunters in the world. Right now Solo Leveling is in its 2nd season. Let’s talk about Solo Leveling chapter 159 spoilers and release date.

Solo Leveling Chapter 159 Spoilers and Release Date In India

Solo Leveling Chapter 158 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 158 recap, Lennart saves Thomas from the final attack of Beast Monarch. He experiences an immense killing intent coming out from the Beast however remains unfazed.

Jin-Woo’s Arrival

Lennart thinks in his mind that he has no regret about coming here. He will fight here and even if he were to die, he won’t leave any regret. However, as the Beast Monarch slowly approaches him, his state starts to deteriorate. He starts doubting his decision. Just then Jin-Woo arrives and attacks Beast Monarch.

Jin-Woo uses his shadow soldier to attack the Beast. He asks Lennart to take Thomas to a safe place. Jin senses huge killing intent emitting from the Beast. The Monarch is surprised to see how Jin can derive this much power of Shadow Monarch in a mere human body. He concludes it was probably the doing of the administrator whom Jim refers to as the system.

Three Monarch

The other two Monarchs show themselves which include Ice Monarch and Plague Monarch. Plague Monarch plans on devouring Jin. They begin the fight as Jin calls upon his newest shadows to clash with Monarchs. Ice Monarch immediately freezes them, making Jin’s shadow unable to deliver any damage.

By using shadow soldiers, Ice Monarch believes that Jin is belittling them. Even if Shadow Monarch was strong, he shouldn’t look down on other Monarchs. After his shadow soldiers become useless against other Monarchs, Jin doesn’t show any signs of worry. Instead, he takes out the dagger that Thomas gifted him and gets ready to fight.

Solo Leveling Chapter 159 Spoilers

There haven’t been any leaks related to Solo Leveling chapter 159 spoilers. However, we do have some interesting things to talk about regarding the upcoming chapter. Let’s take a look at them.

Jin-Woo vs Monarch

Since his shadow soldiers aren’t working on the Monarchs, looks like Jin has decided to take things into his own hands. Odds are certainly against him with the enemy having the advantage of 3 to 1. However, we’ve seen Jin pull off miracles in the past, and hopefully, he will continue that trend.

Even Beast Monarch alone was able to overpower Thomas. So we can’t possibly determine what kind of powers would other two Monarchs bring along with them. But we do know for certain that Ice Monarch is no match for Jin. He has already defeated him in the past. His only concern is Plague Monarch and Beast Monarch who look to be the strongest out of the three.

Will Jin DIe?

We hope that doesn’t happen but it’s certainly a possibility. This is the biggest challenge Jin has yet encountered and it won’t be wrong to say Jin has higher chances of defeat. This may even result in his death. The next chapter will probably tell us the direction in which the story is embarking.

Solo Leveling Chapter 159 Read Online

Solo Leveling Chapter 159 read online on TappyToon. You can also find some unofficial scanlations but we don’t recommend them.

Solo Leveling Chapter 159 Release Date in India

Here is the Solo Leveling chapter 159 release date in India and other countries.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, July 21st

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, July 21st

India – 0:30 AM, July 21st

UK – 8:00 PM, July 21st

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, July 21st

Will Jin be able to defeat three Monarchs? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments. For more Solo Leveling stuff, don’t forget to follow us on social media.