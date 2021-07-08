Solo Leveling is the most popular webtoon series ever in existence. Currently, in its second season, the series has been stellar and found a special place among the fans. It is an adaptation of the novel of the same name and centers on Jin-Woo.

The protagonist of the story, Jin-Woo is a hunter who is fairly weak at the beginning. However, through a mysterious means, he acquires the power of the system. This power allows him to further elevate his strength and establish his identity in the world of hunters. Let’s take a look at Solo Leveling chapter 158 spoilers, release date in India, and time.

Solo Leveling Chapter 158 Spoilers, Release Date in India and Time

Solo Leveling Chapter 157 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 157 recap, Choi Jong-In of the Hunter Guild arrives at the scene to assess evacuation preparation. He asks nearby hunters about the current status. The Flend Guild and White Tiger Guild are carrying out the task of overseeing evacuation.

Thomas vs Beast Monarch

Jong-In feels the massive presence coming out from the Beast. He believes it is even bigger than the one he felt during Jeju Island Raid. Meanwhile, Thomas is still fighting Beast Monarch on an equal footing. He employs a devastating punch that sends the Beast flying against a building. However, he immediately recovers and approaches Thomas.

The Beast Monarch headbutts Thomas in the stomach. However, he reciprocates and goes on to slam Beast right into the ground. This doesn’t deliver any decisive damage and Thomas starts using his reinforcement technique. Yoon-Ho arrives with his squad to help. But when he sees both Beast and Thomas engaged in a fight he backs off. The aura of Beast is so strong that he can’t even make eye contact.

Lennart’s Help

Thomas gathers all the cars within the vicinity and throws them at Beast. He starts overwhelming him as the Beast starts showing signs of concern. However, Thomas gets the feeling of uneasiness. He feels that he is going to lose no matter what he does. Beast finally speaks and says he is done playing games with him.

He grabs the shadow soldier hidden in Thomas and disposing of him. Now he turns to Thomas and grabs him by the throat. But to his surprise, Thomas comes from behind and chokes his neck. It doesn’t work for last and Beast smacks him into the ground. Just when he is about to finish Thomas, Lennart arrives and makes the save.

Solo Leveling Chapter 158 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling Chapter 158 spoilers, we don’t have any information available yet. The raw scans haven’t come out so we will have to wait for a bit. Meanwhile, let’s predict some of the events that may take place in the next chapter.

Lennart vs Beast Monarch

It seems like Thomas is out. Not permanently but for the time being it looks like he can’t fight. The Beast Monarch is mightier than he appears to be. Thomas is a national-level hunter but it didn’t take much for Beast to beat him down.

Lennart is a strong hunter however, he is matched against a monster who just defeated Thomas. It looks like he may just stall him for the time being until Jin-Woo arrives at the scene. We are yet to see his full capabilities and the next chapter will likely reveal his powers.

Solo Leveling Chapter 158 Read Online

Solo Leveling Chapter 158 read online on TappyToon for the English Translated version. Note that there are other unofficial scanlations as well but we don’t recommend them.

Here is the Solo Leveling chapter 158 release date in India and other countries.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, July 14th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, July 14th

India – 0:30 AM, July 14th

UK – 8:00 PM, July 14th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, July 14th

Will Lennart be able to contain Beast Monarch? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more Solo Leveling content, make sure to follow us on social media.