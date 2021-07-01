Solo Leveling is a widely popular webtoon series illustrated by DuBu and published by D&C Media. It is the adaptation of the novel of the same name Which was created by Chugong. It’s set in a modern fantasy world where gates have emerged and monsters swarm out of it. To fight these monsters, some people have awakened their power and they are called hunters.

Sung Jin-Woo is the protagonist of the series who is seemingly a weak hunter at first. However, through a fortunate encounter, he acquires a godly power. This power helps him in rising in power and achieve far greater status. Let’s take a look at Solo Leveling chapter 157 release date in India, spoilers, and recap.

Solo Leveling Chapter 157 Release Date in India, Spoilers, and Recap

Solo Leveling Chapter 156 Recap

In Solo Leveling chapter 156 recap, Beast Monarch appears in the Seol and starts destroying the surroundings. His first victim is a B-rank hunter who gets eaten by him.

New Threat

Beast Monarch announces that he will start hunting every human. He appears to be interested in eating people. Meanwhile, Jin and Hae-in prepare to depart. Jin suggests they go to a hotel and grab a quick breakfast.

On the other side, Chairman Jin-Chul gets informed about the intruder who is killing people. There’s still a couple of hours left till the dungeon opens. So it’s unimaginable for such a strong person to appear now. Furthermore, they’re unable to get in contact with Jin.

Faceoff

Lennart who was supposed to meet Jin comes to face off against Beast Monarch. He feels like it was his fate to fight and defeat him. Before he could start, Thomas arrives and asks him to back off. He will be fighting the Beast. Min-Chul calls Jin to inform him about the current situation. He also tells that the monster annihilated an entire guild.

Faceoff

Jin had put his shadows in the place however, none of them informed him about the incident. Jin is unable to contact any of his shadows. He thinks something is preventing them to get in touch with him. Thomas starts fighting against Monarch and punches him. Their battle continues

Solo Leveling Chapter 157 Spoilers

For Solo Leveling chapter 157 spoilers, we don’t have any information available yet. The raw scans are yet to release so it’s still time. Meanwhile, let’s take a look at possible events that may take place in the next chapter.

Thomas vs Beast Monarch

As one of the Monarchs, Beast Monarch is a formidable opponent. However, Thomas can’t be underestimated. He is after all one of the top-ranked hunters in the world. We’ve seen that he was able to compete with Jin. So there’s a good chance that he may be able to defeat the monarch. Furthermore, he has Lennart by his side who may assist him. Their fight is going to be an exciting one.

Beast Monarch

We are still unclear on how Beast Monarch was able to appear before the gate opened. This also increases the possibility that Ice Monarch may return during this raid. When the gate opens in few hours, more monsters will swarm out of it.

Beast Monarch

The situation will certainly become difficult for the association to handle. Since Jin is returning soon, he will be fighting off those enemies. Looks like Solo Leveling is approaching its final arc and we will probably see Jin in the most difficult battle of his life.

Solo Leveling Chapter 157 release date in India is 8th July. Here are the dates and times for other countries.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, July 7th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, July 7th

India – 0:30 AM, July 7th

UK – 8:00 PM, July 7th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, July 7th

Solo Leveling is available to read on Tappytoon. Will Thomas be able to defeat Beast Monarch? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more Solo Leveling content, make sure to follow us on social media.