Solo Leveling Chapter 154 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

A huge portal has appeared in South Korea and this time its size is like never seen before. Furthermore, it has opened up right outside the office of the Ah-jin guild. Thankfully Thomas and Lennart are present in the same vicinity and likely they’ll join Jin in dealing with monsters coming out of the portal.

They are going to have a hard time ahead since the scale of this portal is massive. The world is going through some critical changes and among chaos and panic, new faces are coming up. Solo Leveling Chapter 154 will likely continue the saga of Jin-woo and his exploits.

Solo Leveling is a highly popular webtoon series that centers on the charter of Jin-woo. The protagonist is one of the strongest hunters in the world and with each fight, he elevates even further in status.

Solo Leveling Chapter 154 Release Date

As long as there’s no delay, Solo Leveling Chapter 154 release date is 2nd June 2021. This date is subjected to changes because there hasn’t been any announcement yet. However, we do believe the next chapter will drop upcoming Wednesday. Find below the release timings for it.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, June 2nd

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, June 2nd

India – 0:30 AM, June 2nd

UK – 8:00 PM, June 2nd

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, June 2nd

Where to Read Solo Leveling Chapter 154?

Tappytoon is the provider of English-translated chapters of Solo Leveling and you can access the next chapter on this platform. Apart from that, there are also some unofficial sources but we don’t recommend them.

What are Spoilers for Solo Leveling Chapter 154?

At the time of writing this, the Solo Leveling Chapter 154 raw scans haven’t surfaced on the internet. We do not have any potential spoilers available but from events that occurred in the last chapter, we can draw some plot threads. Here are some of the predictions for the next Solo Leveling Chapter.

The Portal

At the end of the last chapters, we see a new portal hovering in the sky in South Korea. Jin and Thomas sense its volume and comment it’s the biggest so far. We do not have any information of what can pop out of this, but Thomas did mention it’s even bigger than Kamish one.

It only means that whoever comes out of that portal will be a formidable foe. Jin would certainly require help from Thomas and Lennart in containing it. Solo Leveling Chapter 154 will likely give us more details on this scenario.

What Does Lennart Want?

Along with Thomas, Lennart, Germany’s top hunter and the world’s 12th ranked hunter appeared in the Ah-jin guild. His intentions aren’t clear yet but it looks look he’s come for security commission. Though his meeting was cut short by an interruption from Thomas, it’s not like we won’t see him again.

Likely, the newly formed portal will get him acquainted with Jin and we will find his true intentions.

Quick Recap of Solo Leveling Chapter 153

The previous chapter had a huge revelation that might shake the world. Let’s take a quick recap of the latest release from Solo Leveling.

A Gift for Jin

Thomas along with his manager Laura, arrive at Ah-Jin guild to meet Jin-Woo. At the same time, Lennart is also present for unknown reasons. After waiting for some time, Jin arrives and meets with Thomas. They go into a more private area where Thomas reveals the Kamish daggers he wants to gift Jin-woo.

The daggers are made of the sword of Kamish and they immediately react to Jim’s presence. Jin tells Thomas whether it’s too much for a gift however he says the life of him and his guild members is worth more.

New Adversity

While they are conversing, they sense the emergence of the new portal. After going out, they find a new big portal looming in the sky. Jin suspects that it represents the intense magical energy that has been gathering in Seoul.

Which kind of monster is going to come out of this huge portal? What does Lennart require from Jin-woo? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more updates and news on Solo Leveling, follow us on social media.