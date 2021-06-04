Solo Leveling Chapter 154 just dropped and it seems like things are about to get messier going forward. Only strong hunters will likely survive this newly encountered ordeal. With the emergence of this gigantic gate, not only Korea but the entire world has set its sights on this calamity.

How Jin and others deal with it will be a thing to see. In any case, this is going to be the single biggest challenge up until now for the protagonist.

Solo Leveling is a popular Korean Webtoon series that has found global popularity recently. It centers on Jin-woo, a strong hunter who keeps climbing the ladder of strength and garnering unimaginable feats. Let’s take a recap of major plotlines from Solo Leveling Chapter 154 and see what transpired in it.

Solo Leveling Chapter 154 Recap, Theories and Discussions

What’s the Size of the Gate?

The gate that has appeared over the city of Seoul is said to be massive so far. We knew that a huge amount of magical energy was getting accumulated in South Korea for the past few days. It seems like that energy has culminated into the massive portal which now poses threat to humanity. The news of it has spread around the world and hunters from every corner are getting itchy.

Why Jin Didn’t Enter the Gate?

When Jin was about to dive into the gate, he sensed that he was unable to do so. According to Jin’s deduction, it seems like the monsters looming within the gate are extraordinary. To get hold of the current state of other locations, he asked newly appointed chairman Jin-Chul. No other gate of similar caliber has appeared anywhere in the world.

This fact is probably eating Jin out because it further increased the calamity that this gate could bring. In any case, after 3 hours of its appearance, no monsters have come out of it. We can’t predict what’s cooking inside of it. But one thing is sure, whatever comes out, it will be a disaster level.

Jin’s Preparation

Looks like Jin understands the situation isn’t like anything before. He heads immediately to Hunter Association Gymnasium and trains with Berus. He shows some visible concern about the strength of Berus. Even though he’s commander-level, his strength isn’t sufficient to take out monsters that will emerge from this new gate.

Jin is trying to provoke Berus by telling him Greed and Igris will take up his position of commander if he doesn’t become more strong. At the moment, soldiers in Jin’s shadow army aren’t fully prepared to battle out some high-rank opponents.

Thomas’ Plan

We’ve seen a huge turnaround in the character of Thomas. This cocky and egoistic hunter from America is now head over heels for Jin. Well, not exactly that but he’s showing admiration for Korea’s top hunter.

Even after Laura’s persuasion, he doesn’t feel like moving out of the country. The trust that he puts into Jin-woo is enormous to the point he feels safest being close to him.

One thing is sure, Jin won’t be alone in dealing with his new gate. Thomas will be alongside him quelling these monsters. We also have Lennart in Korea but his current status is unknown. Still, it’s an assumption that he will also join Jin. When he came to Ah-Jin guild, it looked like he wanted some sort of favor from Jin. What better way to gain a favor than fighting side by side with the protagonist.

Will we finally see the caliber of monsters which will come out of this gate? How is Jin supposed to deal with them? Comment down what you think and let us know.

Solo Leveling Chapter 155 Release Date is 9th June 2021. You can read the English-translated version on Tappytoon. For more Solo Leveling updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.