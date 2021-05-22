Solo Leveling Chapter 153 Release Date, Time, Where to Read

After his defeat, Ice Monarch went to an unidentified location where he meets other monarchs. It seems like he is still hellbent on defeating Jin-woo, but other monarchs aren’t interested. However, one person does show some intent, and it feels like together, they will attack Jin. Meanwhile, the empty void left by Chairman is going to get filled with an ongoing meeting.

On the other hand, Thomas prepares a gift for Jin to show his gratitude for sparing him and his guild members. Solo Leveling Chapter 153 is going to be full of surprises, and we can’t wait anymore for its release.

Solo Leveling is a widely acclaimed webtoon series and one of the first ones to achieve global popularity. It centers on a hunter Sun Jin-Woo and his exploits as he goes on to defeat stronger enemies and acquire extraordinary powers. The webtoon is on its 2nd season, with more than 150 chapters already released.

Solo Leveling Chapter 153 Release Date

The official Solo Leveling Chapter 153 release date is the 26th of May, 2021. There hasn’t been any delay for the forthcoming chapter, so we are good and should get the expected release on Wednesday. Meanwhile, you can find release timings down below.

S. Korea – 4:00 AM, May 26th

USA/Canada – 2:00 PM, May 26th

India – 0:30 AM, May 26th

UK – 8:00 PM, May 26th

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, May 26th

Solo Leveling Chapter 153 Raw Scans

The raw scans for Solo Leveling chapter 153 aren’t out yet but you can expect them to drop at the earliest. You will be able to check the raw scans on r/sololeveling.



Solo Leveling Chapter 153 Raw Scans 5







Where to read Solo Leveling Chapter 153?

You can find the English translated version of the chapter on Tappytoon on its release date. There are other sources too that provide unofficial scanlated versions, but we don’t recommend you read them.

Solo Leveling Chapter 153 Spoilers

Solo Leveling Chapter 153 spoilers aren’t out because raw scans are not available. You can expect them to release on a day or two before official scans. For the time being, let’s see some of the possible events in the upcoming chapter.

Ice Monarch’s Advance

In his interaction with other monarchs, he asked them to help him in defeating Jin. But they declined his offer. However, there was one Monarch who agreed to join him. We may see Ice Monarch and Jin face off again. But this time, it could be 2 vs. 1. He wants to eliminate Jin while he’s in his human form. Solo Leveling Chapter 153 will give us more closure on this situation.

Thomas’ Gift

In the last bits of the previous chapter, we saw Thomas and his secretary going to a secret room in their headquarters. It looks like Thomas wants to show his gratitude to Jin by gifting him something important.

The gift looks like a pair of daggers; however, we don’t know anything about them. They can become vital weapons in the arsenal of Jin-Woo. We will possibly find more about these daggers in the upcoming release.

Quick Recap of Solo Leveling Chapter 152

The last chapter showed the aftermath of Jin and Ice Monarch’s battle with the latter fleeing. After the death of prominent hunters, everyone is now looking for their replacement. Let’s take a quick recap and see what events transpired in the previous chapter.

Meeting with Other Monarchs

Ice Monarch flees to other Monarch to ask their aid in subduing Jin. They ask him some questions about Shadow Monarch and conclude that fighting him won’t be beneficial. Others immediately follow the trail and dismiss Ice Monarch’s proposal.

However, there is one person who shows interest and joins him for his revenge.

Position of Chairman

After Chairman’s death, the panel assembles to propose a new person for the position of Chairman. While discussing, they mention that the previous Chairman was S rank hunter, and he kept control over the hunters fluently.

They propose Jin-Chul to be the next Chairman, but he still shows some concerns. He doesn’t believe that he can fulfill the space left by Gun-Hoo. Members don’t select the new Chairman immediately as Jin-Chul asks for some time to think.

Who is going to become the next Chairman of Korea’s Hunter Association? Will Ice Monarch succeed in his plan this time? Let us know what you think by commenting down below. For more updates and news on Solo Leveling, make sure to follow us on social media.