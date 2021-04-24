The higher-ups are stunned by the defeat of unbeatable Thomas at the hands of Jin Sung-Woo. Hunter Christopher Reid is assassinated and people in the conference suspect Jin for this cause. However, the suspect is a person who they’re identifying as “Suspect S”, potentially the father of Jin-Woo.

Things are becoming crazier in Solo Leveling as Jin-Woo is getting tangled into some difficult situations. Solo Leveling is a revolutionary webtoon series that is an adaptation of the novel of the same name.

It is a story of a weak hunter who stumbles across an incident that elevates his powers. Solo Leveling deals with Jin-Woo’s path to the top and his struggles as he deals with some conflicts. Solo Leveling Chapter 149 will get released soon and to know its release date, raw scans, and spoilers, read below.

Solo Leveling drops every Wednesday each week. The release date for Solo Leveling Chapter 149 is the 28th of April, 2021.

To read the chapter you will have to scoop out different scanlators. Kakao or Tappytoon is one of the translators that provide an English translation for this webtoon. As far as the timing of release goes, you can note them down below for different countries.

South Korea – 4:00 AM, 28th April

USA/Canda – 2:00 PM, 27th April

India – 0:30 AM, 28th April

UK – 8:00 PM, 28th April

Europe (CEST) – 9:00 PM, 28th April

Solo Leveling Chapter 149 Raw Scans

The raw scans for Solo Leveling chapter 149 aren’t out yet but you can expect them to drop at the earliest. You will be able to check the raw scans on r/sololeveling.

Solo Leveling Chapter 149 Raw Scans

Solo Leveling Chapter 149 Spoilers

The raw scans for chapter 149 haven’t surfaced on the internet but we’ve got enough material to predict what may occur in the next chapter. There were some interesting developments and interactions that took place in chapter 148. The plotlines are now looking seemingly clear and Jin-Woo has a rock-solid aim for him ahead. Let’s discuss what are the talking points of Solo Leveling chapter 149.

Spoiler #SoloLeveling149

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

No hay ningún capitulo donde no desfile en pija este señor? pic.twitter.com/EfZI5alNsJ — Marto (@Martnv4) April 21, 2021

Hunt for Jin-Woo’s Father

As discussed in the conference, Suspect S is the assassin who murdered Reid. All the hunters get informed to take care of him. Suspect S could be the father of Jin-Woo so it will be interesting to see his stance on the situation.

Woo has made his intentions pretty clear. If he’s a monster, not his father, then he won’t have any problems with killing him. However, if it turns out it’s his father, he won’t let any hunter harm him.

Hunt for Jin-Woo’s Father

Lui Zhigeng

After the end of the conference, an interesting conversation took place between Hunter Jin-Woo and China’s Lui Zhigeng. Lui said that he took care of a monster at the coast of China which got away from Jin-Woo.

He thought the monster was way strong and got surprised to know how easily Jin-Woo was able to subdue it. He also expresses that it was a good thing that Woo put Thomas in his place. They shake hands and just as he’s leaving he tells that he’s hoping that Suspect S isn’t Woo’s father.

Lui Zhigeng

This gives us some hint to a future clash that may occur between Zhigeng and Woo. From Zhigeng’s outlook, he doesn’t seem to have any good intentions for Jin-Woo. Hopefully, Solo Leveling chapter 149 will reveal further information on this topic.

Who do you think this Suspect S is? Is it Woo’s father or just some other monster? How will Jin react to finding the real identity of this suspect?

Comment down your thoughts below on what you think. You can also follow us on all our social media handles to get constant updates on all anime/manga-related news.