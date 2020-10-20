Solange Knowles’ Son Julez Celebrates 16th Birthday! [VIDEO]

Julez J. Smith is growing up very quickly! The boy of Solange Knowles and Daniel Smith simply turned 16 and celebrated the day with his loved ones.

A movie shot by his dad Daniel Smith, reveals Julez along with also other kids removing candles out of his own Supreme designer birthday cake. ) In the backdrop, a few recognizable voices apparently belonging to Beyonce and Ms. Tina Lawson are speaking shooting pictures of this 16-year old.

View the movie below.

his daddy, Ms. Tina, along with Matthew Knowles chose to IG to discuss their own love to Julez. His father composed,

“Joyful 16th son @julezjsmith. You’re getting to be a man today. To view that you grow from a kid to some lil boy until today has been among the greatest adventures of my entire life, I am so honored and happy to be dad. I love hyper child from the womb to the grave, from each error to each accomplishment I will be right by your side each step along the way”

Ms. Tina a sweet message for her grandson, admitting his elevation, asserting that he can”eat soup off my mind ”

Matthew Knowles also sent a special shout from his grandson using the concept,

Happy Birthday Julez, by Poppa G! )

Can you recall when Julez has been born? Inform us whether it feels as time .