Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland and Modern Family Stars Reunite

This was a really contemporary family reunion.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, stars of ABC’s hit sitcom Modern Family–that finished its run with the season 11 finale before this season –shared photographs in a very long overdue get with their former cast members.

Sarah Hyland, Julie Bowen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sofia Vergara all got together for a large family dinner, also submitted nearly-identical pics for their individual Instagram accounts.

Also in attendance was Joe Manganiello, Sofia’s husband, as well as Jesse’s husband Justin Mikita, that apparently snapped the photographs and co-hosted together with his spouse.

“J’adore ma famille,” Sarah wrote on Instagram. Within another pic inside her slideshow, she pointed out into some”real star” of this picture, which had been the incredibly relaxed puppy the blonde Joe had been still holding.

Within her Instagram article, Julie wrote,”So awesome to watch these folks ,” before adding that she’d replace the oversize mask she had been wearing”tomorrow”

Even though Modern Family ceased filming prior to the coronavirus pandemic struck, the entire world has been ancient in lockdown when the last episode of the show aired in April.