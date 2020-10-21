Sofia Richie’is not trying to find a connection’

Sofia Richie”is not searching for a dating” in the present time.

Sofia Richie

The 22-year-old version – that split from reality TV celebrity Scot Disick at August – has been connected to Matthew Morton once they had been seen having dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, but a source close to the blond beauty has insisted she is just”having fun” for now.

The literary told E! News:”They’ve been craving to get a couple of weeks and decided to head out. She is having fun and is not searching for a relationship.

“She adored her dinner date but it is super casual”

Sofia has really made a concerted attempt to go more lately as a way of taking her head off her break from Scott, 37.

Matthew has understood both Scott and Sofia for a little while, according to the origin, who clarified that they “run at exactly the exact same circle”.

The insider added:”[She] believes he is a very cool guy”

Another source confirmed that Sofia is currently”loving being single” in the present time.

The Dean stated:”Sofia is getting fun going on dates. She’s already been out with Matt, however, it is not exclusive. She is having a great time and simply loving being single.”

Sofia along with Scott – that has Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, also Reign, 5, together with his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian – was off and on for three decades before their final breakup, and had called it quits in May this season before devoting their love in July.

But by August, their love was on the stones , and the couple have remained split since.

A source said at the moment:”Scott and Sofia are spending some time apart. She’s making it a point to get her own thing”