Sofia Richie Spotted Out With Tea Biz Whiz Matthew Morton Two Hours Following Scott Disick Split!

Sofia Richie includes a new person in her entire life!

The 22-year-old supermodel, that just awakened Scott Disick approximately two months back, has formally moved to tea biz exec Matthew Morton in accordance with several reports.

The group sparked dating rumors during the weekend once Lionel Richie‘s kid was seen out in a dinner date at Malibu along with the 27-year old. And days after, Us Weekly talked to an insider that verified the pair is a thing — although they’re attempting to keep items top-of-mind from the procedure.

The origin clarified (under ):

“They are trying to not make a huge deal in their connection or about how severe it really is. But they’re certainly visiting each other”

Well !

Not a week ago we reported how Sofia wasn’t able to date again rather yet following her long-term connection with all the Maintaining with all the Kardashians celebrity, however, uhhh, so much for this! Ahhh, to be young and in love…

Obviously this sighting and also the brand new matter with Morton comes following Scott was seen with another brand new version in his arm, also. We are not saying there is an arms race between those two to one-up one another, but we are certainly glued to everything happens next now that Richie has created her shift!

As for Morton, he is a New York University graduate and currently the co-founder of both Cha Cha Matcha. The food agency biz is in his own bloodstream; his dad Peter Morton developed and climbed the most renowned Hard Rock Cafe franchise. Matthew’s late brother Harry Morton based Pink Taco and possessed The Viper Room in the time of his departure, too. In actuality, Matthew last made headlines after he mentally recalled his beloved brother following his premature death last November. Really unhappy.

Paradoxically, Matthew had been connected to Lord Disick’s brand new flame, version Megan Blake Irwin, many times back 2016, together with sightings of the group finally sparking rumors of a connection. Nothing came of it however, and nowadays, Irwin reunited using all the Flip It Just Like Disick celebrity straight as Morton and Richie made together to do something. What do we say? Hollywood is a little planet, y’all!

Exactly what would U make of Sofia’s brand new guy , Perezcious subscribers? Understanding what little we understand about himdoes he look like a fantastic match?! Is this only a rally situation after Scott, anyhow, or can those two have a long term sense to Celtics??

Audio OFF with your take on this brand new set down from the remarks (below)! )

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/YouTube]