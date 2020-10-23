Sofia Richie, Scott Disick Broke Up Since She Could Not Be a Stepmom

One of the Motives for Sofia Richie along with Scott Disick’s Separation Has Been her stepmom Standing, it Seems.

Even the 22-year-old version allegedly felt that her connection with all the 37-year-old Flip It Just Like Disick celebrity was getting too severe, and she was not”prepared” to become a stepmother for his three kids –sons Mason, 10, also Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, seven –whom he still shares ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Richie and Disick’s dating formally came to a close in summer of 2020. The group split after three decades of exceptionally on-again, off-again breaks. Sofia was the one to commence their final separation in May, after Scott’s stint in rehab to recoup from emotional trauma brought on by the passing of his buddy. But things finished for good in August, based on E! News, when Scott left his choice. “Friends blamed their 15-year age gap becoming a problem,” a source said at the moment. “[Scott’s] at a really much different place in his lifetime, quite focused on a quieter way of life, his children and his investment companies.” Which brings us into the fresh detail shared with Entertainment Tonight about Richie’s disinterest in becoming a stepmother into Disick’s kids.

An insider told ET about October 21 the version is”not searching for something serious with anybody, nothing with tags ” Nowthat tidbit about”nothing serious” also employed to Disick. ET reports that she”was not ready” for a stepmom and wished to take a while to concentrate on himself.

As for everything that seems like today, ET’s source adds that”She is dating and with fun, but that is it.” In early October, Richie was connected to 27-year-old Cha Cha Matcher co-founder, Matthew Morton. Reports state that the couple have been seen out and about together, however you will find contradictory takes on whether they’re really relationship.

ET’s source believes they are maybe not:”Sofia doesn’t have a boy ” the source told the socket. “She is not likely to rush into anything, but Matthew’s a cool guy and they hit it off” Meanwhile, according to a source with Us Weekly, the set are”trying to not earn a huge deal about their connection or about how severe it’s” but”they’re seeing each other” Thus, let us just see where that goes!