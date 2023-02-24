Is Sofia Mattsson Expecting? Pregnancy Rumors for General Hospital Star!

A Swedish actress, Sofia Mattsson comes from a long line of performers. Famed for her roles in films like “NCIS: Jessica Riva” and “Gothic Harvest,” she has also starred in “Being Bond” (2013). On June 24, 1991, she was born in Stockholm, Sweden, although her family eventually relocated to the United States. The 29-year-old actress just measures 1.75 meters in height. Even though she was born in Sweden, she has spent the majority of her career in Hollywood, which is located in the United States.

Sophia Mattsson Is Expecting a Baby

Despite what you may have heard, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is not now pregnant at GENERAL HOSPITAL. The moments viewers are seeing now were shot after she returned from maternity leave, therefore the actress’s character’s baby belly is a costume.

Origins and Early Years

Sofia Mattsson was born on June 24, 1993, in Stockholm, Sweden. She spent her childhood there but now calls the United States home. Her parents’ identities remain unknown, although she has two actress sisters—Helena Mattsson and Mia Mattsson—whom you may recognize. She appeared beside her sister on the cover of Plaza Kvinna. Along with Helena, she established the AVA CARRINGTON line of vegan purses and other accessories.

Progress in Sofia Mattsson’s Professional Life

The short film Shame on Me, in which she played the role of Veronica opposite Olly Murs, was her first professional acting gig. Throughout 2012, she portrayed the lead in Chiddy Bang: Heart Skips a Beat. She had a busy year in 2013, appearing in episodes of a wide variety of TV shows like Two and a Half Men, Complete White Dude Move, NCIS, Perception, Jacked Up, and Campus Security.

Her first picture, Unstrung, starring Ninotchka, was released the following year. Her 2015 film credits include Jurassic City, in which she played Stephanie, and Hollywood Miles, in which she played Roxy. In 2017, she appeared on Drive Share, Becoming Bond, Adrenochrome, Love Jacked, Start-Up, and The Therapist, among other TV episodes and movies.

General Hospital, The Wrong Husband, Gothic Harvest, Long Lost Daughter, and My Husband’s Hidden Wife are just a few of the notable projects she’s been a part of in 2018 and 2019. Not only is she an accomplished actress, but she also runs a successful handbag and accessories line under the name AVA CARRINGTON. Products are recyclable, watertight, carbon footprint friendly, and cruelty-free.

She is continuing to play the part of Sasha Gilmore on the ABC series General Hospital. She’s also actively developing and publicizing her own line of AVA CARRINGTON handbags and accessories outside of her acting job. She sets herself apart by not using animal products and reusing materials in her product.