Sofia Coppola says motherhood motivated an’identity crisis’

October 25, 2020
2 Min Read
Sofia Coppola endured an”identity crisis” if she became a mommy.

The 49-year-old movie director – that has Romy, 13, also Cosima, respectively 10, together with spouse Thomas Mars – investigates the struggles of parenthood within her new film’On the Rocks’, and she has disclosed it touches on a few of her personal encounters.

She explained:”I am only hoping to take at which I had been at this instant in my life in which my children were younger… this modification.

“I believe you go through an identity crisis [when you become a parent].”

Sofia has struck a deal with Apple TV+ to flow her new film and she enjoys the adventure of visiting a theater, she is only happy that people continue to be able to see fresh content involving the coronavirus pandemic.

She told The Independent:”I really do appreciate the communal element of watching a film together in a theater, [but] I really feel as if most of us want something to see at the moment.”

Sofia is the girl of filmmakers Eleanor and Francis Ford Coppola, who lately re-cut’The Godfather Part III’ to get a 30th anniversary reissue.

Sofia starred at the 1990 offense picture, after she had been drafted into replace Winona Ryder, however, she hates seeing herself from the movie.

The famous manager – whose movies include’Lost in Translation’ and’The Virgin Suicides’ – confessed she feels as though she is watching”another individual” on display.

She explained:”It is difficult for me to see my own 18-year old ego. So long has passed but it’s just odd to see yourself with all that body fat. It was odd to see… it is almost like a different individual.”

