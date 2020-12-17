‘Sociopathic’ Trump ‘Should Be Prosecuted’ for American Coronavirus Fatalities

NBC News’ streaming services Peacock host Mehdi Hasan explained Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump “should be prosecuted” for his “sociopathic” actions that direct to hundreds of thousands of “preventable deaths” from coronavirus.

Hasan mentioned, “The two worst presidents of the last hundred decades are the very last two Republican presidents the present one Donald Trump and George W. Bush which speaks volumes about the modern day Republican Party and also when you review Trump and Bush, Bush killed hundreds of 1000’s of men and women overseas, you know, brown and black people today in faraway nations around the world we do not care about. Donald Trump killed hundreds of thousands of people today or presided in excess of the preventable fatalities below at dwelling in the United States of The united states. And that for me, you communicate about morally abominable. It is sociopathic.”

Referencing a report on an HHS appointee e-mail pushing herd immunity for coronavirus, Hasan claimed, “You outlined previously in the show the four terms that will be the epithet is we want a lot more infections, we want additional infected. What about who cares in these e-mails? That jumped out at me. This male Paul Alexander writes if we have additional instances, far more persons contaminated, a lot more good exams, who cares? You choose who cares, you insert it to Donald Trump’s ‘it is what it is,’ you increase it to Jared Kushner’s ‘that’s their problem’ when people in New York are dying. This is sociopathic. This is not just morally abominable. I feel people today ought to be held to account. I feel they really should be prosecuted. The men and women at the rear of these preventible deaths need to be prosecuted when they leave place of work on January 20.”

