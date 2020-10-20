Social Media’s’Greatest Dad’ Accused Of Murdering Wife In Front Of Children!!

A 28-year old Texas guy called Ashton Neroes is facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of his spouse, MTO News has discovered.

And the news of this murder has become a jolt to tens of thousands on social networking, who seen Ashton and Markeita McCleary since the”family”

Ashton and Markeita proved rather busy on Facebook. They regularly posted images of the beautiful family on the internet. And lots of their articles got countless opinions and tens of thousands of enjoys.

MARY J BLIGE COMES OUT THE CLOSET AS GAY

Lots of these remarks beneath Ashton articles would consult with him as the”greatest father,” for his obvious commitment to his spouse and kids.

Ashton also regularly published Christian scripturethat was well received by his own interpersonal networking followers.

But things went horribly wrong in their connection, according to authorities.

About Sunday in approximately 5:34 p.m. in Mesquite, Texas, authorities discovered the body of 28-year-old Markeita McCleary, using numerous gunshot wounds.

Markeita had been accepted into a local hospital, where she had been declared dead, authorities said.

28-year old Ashton Neroes, was arrested and charged with murder in relation to the shooting, authorities said. He’s being help on 100,000 bond. )

Based on a social networking accounts, Markeita had requested Ashton to get a divorce soon before she was captured and murdered. The exact sources told MTO News the Ashton allegedly gunned down his wife facing the three kids.

Ashton published this mysterious Facebook article, moments before he murdered his spouse: