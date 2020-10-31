Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe and WNBA Legend Sue Bird Are Engaged

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird are devoting their status as few goals–and we are not speaking about the type in football.

The set of athletes shown Friday, Oct. 30, which they are engaged following four decades of relationship.

Bird shared with the information by showing an image of this pool-side proposal at which Rapinoe popped the question. It is uncertain when they have engaged, however, sneaky enthusiasts noticed two weeks ago which Id appeared on Instagram using a ring on that finger. “OH MY GAWD THE RING,” one fan wrote.

Stars from most walks of existence wanted the couple well, such as rapper G-Eazy, singer Brandi Carlile, football superstar Lori Lindsey and Kamala Harris‘ niece Meena Harris, in addition to basketball gamers Candace Parker, Andre Drummond and Kevin Love.

Even though specifics in their rings are best secret, Rapinoe could have gotten any styling hints if she starred at a Tiffany & Co. ring photoshoot this past week.