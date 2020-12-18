Soccer rumours from the media

Wolves could search to bolster their strike drive in January and have established their sights on Divock Origi, reports the Daily Mail. Origi, 25, has been on the guides of the Anfield outfit given that 2014 but has struggled for initially-workforce action, earning only two Premier League appearances this period.

What the papers say

Declan Rice could be on his way out of West Ham in the summer time, states the Every day Specific. The 21-yr-outdated midfielder is reported to be subject matter of interest from Manchester United, but the England worldwide would prefer to head to Chelsea, the paper suggests.

Arsenal are claimed to be on the cusp of signing Hertha Berlin’s Omar Rekik, according to Metro. The 18-yr-previous defender was element of a offer which noticed Matteo Geundouzi head to Germany on personal loan, the paper provides.

Nonetheless, the Gunners will skip out on target Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, with the Hungary midfielder set to change from Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig, reviews the Everyday Mirror.

Everton will want to stump up £13.5million for the signature of Poland’s Arkadiusz Milik, the Sun claims. The 26-calendar year-outdated striker is out of contract in the summer time but Napoli continue to want a return on the 35million euros they paid out Ajax in 2016.

Social media round-up

Players to look at

Roger Ibanez: Liverpool are operating the rule around the £30million-rated Roma centre-back again as a possible selection in light-weight of the harm to Virgil Van Dijk, states Team Talk.

Jayden Braaf: The Dutchman could be on his way out of Manchester Metropolis, with the club hunting at agreeing a personal loan move or long term deal in January, the Daily Mail reviews.

Stefan Bajcetic: Manchester United have created an solution for the 16-calendar year-outdated defender who is presently on the textbooks of Celta Vigo, writes La Voz de Galicia.

