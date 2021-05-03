After obtaining the “Immortality” skill, Kumoko is now on the seventh sky. She now believes that she’s strong enough to subjugate the monstrous mother. With some trials of her new powers and skills, Kumoko is set to fight Mother for once and for all. Meanwhile, Hyrience and his group arrived at the entrance of the labyrinth and begin their expedition.

So I’m Spider, So What? Is an anime series currently in its first season with 16 episodes already down the line. Directed by Shin Itagaki, it follows the story of Kumuko who gets reincarnated in another world as a spider. It is a fun adventure that involves her erratic attempts at subduing the enemies and finding her purpose.

So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 17 will narrate the tale of Kumoko as the new plot points unfurl. Read below to know the release date, time, and spoilers for an upcoming episode of this fantasy anime.

The So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 17 is set to release on May 7th, 2021 with the title “What Am I, Doing?” Yuichiro Momose or Mitsutaka Hirota will be taking the role of the director for this upcoming release of the anime. Note down below the release timings for episode 17 of So I’m Spider, So What?

Japan – 9:00 PM, May 7th

USA/Canada – 9:30 AM, May 7th

India – 7:00 PM, May 7th

UK – 2:30 PM, May 7th

Europe (CEST) – 3:30 PM, May 7

Where to Watch So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 17

In Japan, the anime is aired on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, KBS, SUN, and TVA. Meanwhile, international viewers can use the online streaming service Crunchyroll to access the next episode. There are no platforms to watch it for free.

What are Spoilers for So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 17?

The spoilers for So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 17 isn’t available right now. But with the things that transpired in the latest episode, we can draw some predictions that are likely to happen in a forthcoming release. Below are some of the biggest talking points of So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 17.

Mother vs Kumuko

With Kumoko getting skill “Immortal” she’s all set to battle Mother. In the last episode, she fought against puppet spiders to prepare for her final bout. Furthermore, Kumoko had no trouble in defeating the water dragon. As her strength stands, Kumoko can easily rival Mother and we will likely see both of them in action in the next episode.

Arrival at Labyrinth

Courtesy of Basgath, our heroes have arrived at the entrance of Labyrinth via water medium. They will finally begin their approach through it but their path isn’t going to be swift. So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 17 will see the heroes in action as their journey continues.

Quick Recap of So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 17?

With beautifully drawn animation, episode 17 delivered some crucial information and progress to the main story. Here are some key points that took place in the latest addition to the anime.

Kumoko Gets a Skill

After her evolution, Kumoko obtained the skill “Immortality”. She now can’t die (atleast that’s what we expect from the skill”. With the newfound ability, she feels confident and fights off against puppet spiders, and prepares for the battle against Mother.

Entering the Labyrinth

Hyrince and his party arrive at the house of Goyef, a labyrinth guide. Upon asking, Goyef denies offering them help because he may get in trouble. However, his father assures him that he will help the heroes. They take the underwater route to arrive at the secret entrance to the labyrinth.

What lies next for the heroes in the mysterious territory? Can Kumoko finally defeat her most formidable enemy? Share your opinions down below in the comment box.