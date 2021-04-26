So I’m Spider, So What? is a renowned Isekai novel that finally got its anime adaptation in 2021. It is highly loved among the community for its creative structure, world-building, and unique story. So far there have been 15 episodes already out on the platforms and So I’m Spider, So What? episode 16 will get released in a few days.

So I’m Spider So What? is a story about a person who gets reincarnated as a spider in another world. Its premise is somewhat similar to another popular Isekai That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime Monster.

In this story, a classroom full of students gets blown by an explosion and hence gets reincarnated. Our unfortunate protagonist becomes a spider in this other life. The plot focuses on her struggles as a spider as she tries to find new ways to combat stronger enemies.

So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 16

The official release date for So I’m Spider, So What? is April 30, 2021. The episode is titled “Am I Getting Ahead of Myself?” It is available to air on Crunchyroll. The users with a subscription to Crunchyroll will be able to watch the episode next Friday, on its release date.

Regarding the timing of the release, it is different for different countries. You can note down the release time below to stream the episode at the earliest.

Japan – 9:00 PM, 30th April

USA/Canada – 9:30 AM, 30th April

India – 7:00 PM, 30th April

UK – 2:30 PM, 30th April

Europe (CEST) – 3:30 PM, 30th April

So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 16 Spoilers

The spoilers of episode 16 aren’t available at the moment but from what happened in episode 15, we can plot some predictions. Here are some of the plot points that can take place in So I’m Spider, So What? episode 16.

Demon Lord’s from So I’m Spider, So What?

Puppet Spiders

Kumoko had a difficult time dealing with the puppet spiders. She somehow defeated them but they were troublesome foes. It is possible that in the next episode, she may find out more information on the background of these spiders.

Demon Lord’s Attack

This time around, the Demon Lord may take a serious stance and attack the elf village with full force by his side. If the possibility occurs fans can expect the gruesome battle to take place in So I’m Spider, So What? episode 16.

Quick Recap of So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 15

From Kumoko’s escape from Queen Taratect to her fight against puppet spiders, a lot of things happened. Let’s take a quick look into what events transpired in episode 15.

So I’m Spider, So What? Episode 15 Recap

Kumoko’s Escape

Kumoko learns that she can no longer access her body in both of her forms. The Queen Taratect marches down to hunt Kumoko so she derives an escape plan. To save herself from the queen she gets transported to the labyrinth.

Kumoko vs Spiders

Much to her surprise, Kumoko gets reception by Arch Taratects and Puppet Spider who were left behind by Queen. Somehow she fights and achieves victory in her battle.

What's next in the story for Kumoko? Will she be able to fight off stronger enemies in the future? Can Shun successfully pass the labyrinth and reach the elf village?