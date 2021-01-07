Snyder Clarifies New “Justice” Filming

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has disclosed that his future recut of 2017’s “Justice League” for HBO Max will contain only two scenes that ended up freshly shot.

Talking with Comic Book Debate (via CBM), Snyder re-iterated before reviews that when “80-some thing percent” of the movie has by no means been found by any person, nearly all of that is footage that just didn’t make the theatrical slash.

The further filming, that took the other month, was incredibly limited and was basically just two scenes – a single involving Jared Leto’s Joker from “Suicide Squad”:

“First of all, let’s just make clear, there’s like two bits that I added. A person bit that I experienced really kind of hoped to shoot in submit but by no means received the likelihood to, and then one scene with Jared. This full small piece with Jared. The truth of the matter is, the relaxation of the 4 several hours of the film are truly just what I shot.”

As this discuss hits, so to has new images of the film’s baddies Darkseid and Steppenwolf with the new photographs supplying much better glimpses at the alien characters.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is anticipated to strike HBO Max in March.

