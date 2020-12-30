Snow to slide across British isles now as pieces of Britain to strike -10C with warnings until eventually the New Yr

Additional SNOW AND ICE FORECAST TO Increase FROSTY SPELL INTO NEW Year

The frosty spell will continue on into the new calendar year, with even further snow and ice forecast to bring dangerous problems to much of the country.

Wintry showers falling as rain, sleet and snow are predicted for sections of the United kingdom all through Tuesday night, with north-west England and North Wales protected by a temperature warning for ice from 6pm, the Met Business office mentioned.

A great deal of Northern Eire and northern Scotland – exactly where temperatures have plunged as small as minus 7.7C (18F) – is protected by a temperature warning for snow and ice from 3pm till just in advance of midnight on Wednesday.

Temperatures will plummet promptly to below freezing overnight, and could get to minus 10C in the glens of Scotland, in accordance to the Fulfilled Place of work.