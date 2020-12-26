Snooker legend Willie Thorne’s children and widow ‘locked in bitter row more than his ashes and favorite cue’

SNOOKER legend Willie Thorne’s young ones and his widow are “locked in a bitter row in excess of his ashes and favorite cue”.

Thorne’s next wife, former Miss Great Britain Jill Thorne, needs to auction the cue for the legend’s favorite most cancers charity.

In accordance to the Mirror, Willie’s children from his first relationship, twins Tristan and Kieran and daughter Tahli want the cue to “remain in the family members”.

Jill’s approach is to auction the cue for the charity 20-20 Voice Most cancers, a charity that Willie became a patron of subsequent the dying of his brother Malcolm from throat cancer.

The Leicestershire neighborhood stated: “His kids claimed they needed the cue back again which I realize, but he experienced bequeathed it to me.”

She claimed that Willie would be “mortified” if he realized about the dispute between his widow and small children adding: “He would really like it staying offered off for charity”.

Willie’s 1st spouse Fiona told the Mirror: “There is some controversy as we preferred the cue to continue being in the family members.

“Willie was emphatic he wanted Tristan and not Jill to look just after his affairs when he died, and there are a number of witnesses to that.

“He was not quite keen for Jill to have any involvement.

“My spouse and children would not be supportive of Jill selling the cue and will not be stating everything to that effect. They have been not Willie’s very last wishes.”

Jill break up from Willie last calendar year immediately after returning to the British isles from Spain with a extreme chest infection and was unable to go to his funeral when he passed absent past June.

‘IT WAS HURTFUL’

The mum explained that she preferred to hold a memorial in the United kingdom for the snooker legend and scatter his ashes.

Having said that, in accordance to the widow, Willie’s little ones introduced residence his ashes soon after the funeral which was held near his residence on the Costa Blanca close to Torrevieja, in south-eastern Spain.

Jill, from Stoke Golding, informed the Mirror: “It was hurtful that we had no ashes.

“We really don’t know if they have been scattered, buried or what, which is pretty unhappy.”

She additional: “I was following of kin. When he turned extremely sick, he passed absent very rapidly.

“We would discuss each day on the telephone, he mentioned he wished me to have the cue.

“He needed his son to deal with his fiscal affairs only just after his dying, as he didn’t want me to cope with his money owed any far more.

“He wanted me fully concerned with every thing else and I agreed. We loved each individual other unconditionally to the conclusion.”

The 66-calendar year-outdated snooker legend died from sepsis following being diagnosed with leukaemia before this calendar year.

Jill, a speech and language therapist, achieved Willie when she labored int the players’ lounge at the Environment Snooker Championships in Sheffield in 1992.

Thorne became a home name in the snooker globe in the 1980s and attained the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship in 1982 and 1986.

He was a big character inside the activity and was portion of the 1986 single “Snoopy Loopy” which created and done by Chas & Dave.

Tahli, Willie’s daughter, declined to remark when approached by the Mirror.