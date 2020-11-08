SNL’s Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph Election Win Cold Open

Saturday Night Live kicked off its particular post-election episode together — what else? — the estimated victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the president and vice president. Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph returned to reprise their roles as Biden and Harris, respectively, and parodying the elects’ winning addresses. Rudolph even re-created Harris’s all-white lawsuit, so that the SNL apparel team actually deserves all of the awards for crafting upward so fast! “To most of the small brownish and black women on the market — why your mother is laughing too much tonight is as she is drunk, and why she is crying is because she is drunk, and” Rudolph’s Harris stated, that, disposition. Although Carrey’s Biden mentioned he and Harris would not gloat in their triumph, the group did dance into the legendary”You About to Lose Your Job,” to help that you understand that the temptations. Since Carrey so eloquently put it,”All these are the instances at which there has to be a winner and also a LOSER!”

Alec Baldwin also returned to provide Donald Trump’s concession speech (that he hasn’t contributed in actual life), that reminds us of this president’s briefing out of Nov. 5. See the sketch over!