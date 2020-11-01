SNL: See Jim Carrey as Joe Biden at Halloween Cold Open

Once upon a midnight dreary… pic.twitter.com/u4rlUjXqQy

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, respectively 2020

Saturday Night Live perfectly awakened everybody’s election worries using its chilly open on Oct. 31. For its special Halloween event, Jim Carrey reprised his role as Joe Biden to see an Edgar Allan Poe spoof according to the approaching presidential elections. Besides look from Maya Rudolph since Kamala Harris, the skit additionally contained a cameo in Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton for its skit. Carrey and Harris finished the chilly open to an uplifting message stating,”Use your voice and then use your vote” Watch the entire skit over, and make sure you take their guidance by votes on Nov. 3!