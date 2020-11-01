Entertainment

SNL: See Jim Carrey as Joe Biden at Halloween Cold Open

November 1, 2020
1 Min Read
SNL: Watch Jim Carrey as Joe Biden in Halloween Cold Open

Once upon a midnight dreary… pic.twitter.com/u4rlUjXqQy

— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 1, respectively 2020

Saturday Night Live perfectly awakened everybody’s election worries using its chilly open on Oct. 31. For its special Halloween event, Jim Carrey reprised his role as Joe Biden to see an Edgar Allan Poe spoof according to the approaching presidential elections. Besides look from Maya Rudolph since Kamala Harris, the skit additionally contained a cameo in Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton for its skit. Carrey and Harris finished the chilly open to an uplifting message stating,”Use your voice and then use your vote” Watch the entire skit over, and make sure you take their guidance by votes on Nov. 3!

About the author

View All Posts
Harish

Harish

Harish is a regular reader of multiple newspapers and magazines. And make you updated from the information about the United States and other countries.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment